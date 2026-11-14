Update: FAA Lifts Ground Stop

After a roughly five-hour freeze on virtually all commercial aircraft departures, the FAA has lifted its nationwide emergency ground stop.

The FAA canceled the ground stop around 8:20 p.m., and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed it at a press conference at the White House Friday night. He said it will take some time for flights to restart but emphasized that the air space is safe.

According to Duffy, FAA personnel began to see inconsistencies in air traffic data around 3:30 p.m. Friday, and, out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to ground flights not already in the air. He said old analog ATC communications switches were overwhelmed and “went down,” causing the inconsistency.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the failure was triggered by an attempted technology update, which caused the system to reboot and crash.

There is no evidence of a cyberattack or terrorism, Mullin emphasized, and passengers were never in any danger.

Duffy said travelers should contact their airline for information about potential cancellations and delays. He said his department is in contact with the major carriers and will work with them to restore normal operations.

A small number of mostly international flights were cleared for takeoff at airports such as New York-JFK, Washington Dulles, Reagan National, and Detroit Friday afternoon during the ground stop, but most remained grounded until the FAA reversed its order.