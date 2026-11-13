FAA Orders Nationwide Ground Stop

Flights were grounded across the U.S. Friday afternoon over suspected air traffic control communications issues.

The FAA issued a highly unusual mass ground stop shortly after 3 p.m.

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety, attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped,” the agency said in an advisory. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

In a separate statement, the FAA said a communications issue affecting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers is to blame. Agency technicians are now investigating the issue.

According to ABC News, this is only the third time since the 9/11 attacks that departures across the country have been stopped. Flights currently in the air remain in contact with ATC.