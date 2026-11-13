American Adds New Routes, Drops Others in Reshuffle at LAX

American Airlines will add new connections and cut others as it works to optimize its network at Los Angeles.

The carrier confirmed Friday that it will launch year-round service from LAX to Reno, Nevada, and seasonal service to Bozeman, Montana, and Grand Junction, Colorado.

LA-Reno will operate three times weekly, starting May 27, 2027, using Embraer E175 aircraft.

The routes to Bozeman and Grand Junction will operate from May 27 to Aug. 9, with Bozeman service using an E175 and Grand Junction flights using a Bombardier CRJ700.

An American official said Grand Junction is a “seasonal market addition” while service to Aspen/Pitkin County, Colorado, is temporarily suspended due to construction work there.

American will also add frequencies on some existing routes out of LAX next summer:

Service to Denver will increase from twice daily to three times daily between May 27 and Aug. 9.

Service to Washington Dulles will increase from daily to twice daily starting May 27, using Boeing 737s.

Service to Las Vegas will increase from three times daily to four times daily between April 6 and May 26, then switch to five times daily between May 27 and Aug. 9.

Service to Seattle will increase from twice daily to three times daily between April 6 and May 26, then switch to four times daily between May 27 and Aug. 9.

The carrier also confirmed that it will drop service from Los Angeles to Cleveland and Des Moines, Iowa, on February 11.