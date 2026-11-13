United Clears Halfway Mark on Starlink Rollout

Starlink satellite internet service is now available on more than half of United Airlines’ daily flights, the carrier announced Thursday.

The airline said it accelerated Starlink installations ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period. It expects to fly an average of 500,000 people per day between Nov. 19 and Dec. 1.

Customers can use United’s Starlink Wi-Fi tracker to check whether their upcoming flight is equipped with the service up to three days before their departure.

United selected Starlink as its onboard wireless internet provider in 2024. It first installed the technology on its regional jets and is now working on its long-haul widebody fleet.

Starlink Wi-Fi is free for MileagePlus members.

United expects to have Starlink on nearly 64% of daily flights by the end of the year. Installations should be complete by the end of 2027, officials said.