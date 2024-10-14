Open in App
    State, federal officials coming to Aiken to offer disaster relief assistance

    By STAFF REPORTS editorial@aikenstandard.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGl1q_0w63PTeq00
    South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is scheduled to attend Team South Carolina County Days this week around the state. Brandon Roberts/Journal Scene

    State and federal officials and representatives from nonprofits will hold a Team South Carolina County Days in Aiken on Friday, Oct. 18.

    Team South Carolina County Days provide local residents affected by Tropical Storm Helene with a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available to them.

    The Aiken event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at USC Aiken's Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, S.C.

    It is for residents of Aiken, Saluda, and Edgefield counties.

    The representatives also will stop in Clinton on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Allendale on Thursday, Oct. 17, according to a release from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's office. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is scheduled to attend the events.

    Team South Carolina County Day events will include representation from the following agencies:

    S.C. Department of Agriculture: Gathering impact data in preparation for upcoming Farm Recovery Centers.

    S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services: Providing counseling resources, alcohol and drug services and substance use prevention.

    S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs: Supplying information on resources and services for individuals with disabilities.

    S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce: Supplying information on unemployment benefits (including Disaster Unemployment Assistance) as well as employment services.

    S.C. Department of Environmental Services: Providing assistance for private drinking well owners and free test kits for those whose wells have been impacted by floodwaters.

    S.C. Department of Health and Human Services: Providing information on health care services and Medicaid.

    S.C. Department of Insurance: Providing information on the insurance claim process as well as coverage and insurance fraud prevention.

    S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation: Providing information on fire safety, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and residential builder information.

    S.C. Department of Mental Health : Providing general center-wide resources and personal screenings as appropriate.

    S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles : Assisting citizens attending the event.

    S.C. Department of Public Health : Providing information on Women, Infants and Children educational resources and support as well as onsite Tdap and flu vaccines.

    S.C. Department of Social Services : Providing guidance on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Affidavit of Loss Due to a Household Misfortune.

    S.C. Department on Aging: Providing information on services for seniors.

    S.C. Division of Veterans Affairs: Providing information on services for veterans.

    S.C. Emergency Management Division: Coordinating individual disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

    S.C. Housing Authority: Providing rental properties listing and potential resources for home repairs.

    S.C. Office of Resilience: Providing disaster case managers to assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process.

    FEMA: Providing assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm.

    U.S. Small Business Administration: Providing assistance with applying for disaster loans.

    United Way Association of South Carolina/AmeriCorps S.C. and Local Chapters: Providing information on community volunteer opportunities.

    One S.C. Fund: Providing information on nonprofit resources during disaster relief.

    Other state and local nonprofit organizations not listed will also be on hand.

    Other locations

    • Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

    For Union, Newberry, and Laurens counties

    Piedmont Technical College, Laurens County Higher Education Center, 663 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, S.C.

    • Thursday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

    For Barnwell, Bamberg, and Allendale counties

    USC Salkehatchie, Allendale (West) Campus, 465 James Brandt Boulevard, Allendale, S.C.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Marcus Spann
    1d ago
    Those useless tools are coming to pander and fear monger. 🤣🤣🤣
    View all comments
