Hit the books. Here's a list of Aiken County variety of education options and offerings.

Aiken offers a variety of educational institutions catering to different needs and fostering an environment of learning and growth.

Aiken County Public Schools serve the majority of the county's students, providing education from kindergarten to 12th grade. With a focus on student achievement and growth, the school district offers traditional public schools, magnet schools — schools with specialized courses or curricula — and opportunities for the best of the best to excel at Aiken Scholars Academy . Students who are looking for a fast track into an ever-growing and competitive workforce might be interested in the Aiken County Career and Tech Center , which offers programs dedicated to everything from Cosmetology and Digital Art to Biomedical Science and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) .

Aiken's private and charter schools provide an alternative to traditional public schools, offering specialized education and smaller class sizes. Horse Creek Academy , which celebrated its inaugural graduating class in 2023, offers specialized classes like Media and Broadcasting , Sports Medicine and Agriculture . St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School is soon to complete a new STEM Center on campus which will include an Aquatics Technology Area, Virtual Reality Lab and Cybersecurity classrooms. Mead Hall Episcopal School is rich in tradition, and its students attend regular chapel services throughout the course of each school year. Many of these, like South Aiken Baptist Christian School , place an emphasis on faith and religious values.

The Aiken County Public Library is a hub of learning and exploration, giving the community access to a plethora of books and multimedia resources. The library hosts events for all ages, including puppet show story times , poetry open mic nights and educational workshops covering a variety of topics. This institution has a deep history — in fact, it was originally one of the area’s first modern schools, The Aiken Institute , back in 1891. The library receives support from Friends of the Aiken County Public Library , a local nonprofit organization.

As the city's primary public university, USC Aiken offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs including nursing , education and business administration . With a commitment to academic excellence and personalized attention, USCA fosters a vibrant learning community that prepares students for success in their personal and professional lives. Students at USCA are able to broaden their horizons through regular art exhibits and performances at the Etherredge Center on campus. Students might enjoy visiting the Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center for out-of-this-world entertainment at the DuPont Planetarium . USCA’s Pacer LIFE is a two-year program that serves students with intellectual disabilities, giving them a meaningful college experience.

Aiken Technical College is another option for those looking for a career-focused education. Preparing students for in-demand jobs in various fields, Aiken Tech boasts programs such as Surgical Technology , Nuclear Fundamentals and Criminal Justice . Aiken Tech equips students with practical skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen careers. Students at Aiken Tech have a chance to involve themselves in organizations like the American Welding Association, Student Film Club and Student Veterans Association . Those with artistic sensibilities can submit their written works to Creative Minds, the campus literary journal .