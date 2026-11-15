Aiken’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid roles for people who like hands-on work and problem solving. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated Location: Aiken, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on engineering role working with pultruded, molded, and assembled products. You’ll lead new program launches, improve processes, support daily production issues, and mentor technicians, so it’s a good fit if you like both technical work and coaching others.

Employer: CTI and Associates, Inc. (CTI)

Location: Aiken, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on construction and environmental projects making sure work meets quality and safety standards. You’ll handle inspections, reports, and site visits, and you’ll be the one who can stop work if something isn’t safe or up to spec.

Employer: Rolls-Royce (Power Systems)

(Power Systems) Location: Graniteville, SC (near Aiken)

Type: Full-time, weekend mini shift (Fri–Sun, 5:45 AM–6:15 PM)

(Fri–Sun, 5:45 AM–6:15 PM) Pay: $30.73 – $46.10 per hour + shift premium, overtime eligible

+ shift premium, overtime eligible Sign-on bonus: $10,000

Application deadline: December 1, 2026

Keep high-end HELLER CNC machines and support systems running in a heavy-duty manufacturing plant. Includes paid training in Germany, strong benefits, and a weekend-heavy schedule that may work well if you like longer shifts and more weekdays off.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.