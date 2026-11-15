📅 Medal & Derby Finals at Highfields Event Center

Progressive Show Jumping is hosting its 2026 C Series Shows at Highfields Event Center, 118 Gaston St., Aiken, SC 29801.

Key dates:

November 14–15, 2026 : Medal & Derby Finals

: December 11–13, 2026: Holiday Celebration

Progressive Show Jumping is a family-owned and operated group that runs horse shows from grass roots to premier level at reasonable rates, with a focus on southern hospitality.

If you enjoy horses or want a fun outing, you can head to Highfields Event Center on these dates to check out the shows.