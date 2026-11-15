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Horse Racing
📅 Medal & Derby Finals & Holiday Horse Shows in Aiken
4 days ago
📅 Medal & Derby Finals at Highfields Event Center
Progressive Show Jumping is hosting its 2026 C Series Shows at Highfields Event Center, 118 Gaston St., Aiken, SC 29801.
Key dates:
- November 14–15, 2026: Medal & Derby Finals
- December 11–13, 2026: Holiday Celebration
Progressive Show Jumping is a family-owned and operated group that runs horse shows from grass roots to premier level at reasonable rates, with a focus on southern hospitality.
If you enjoy horses or want a fun outing, you can head to Highfields Event Center on these dates to check out the shows.
More Info: Calendar • Medal & Derby Finals
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