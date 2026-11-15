Aiken has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. Each one has their own story and charm, and the shelters are ready to help you meet your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare

Phone: (803) 648-6863

Cronut was abandoned at just 3 weeks old, but he has grown into a bold, playful cat with a big personality. He loves to play and keeps the fun going even when other cats are ready for a nap. Cronut is a true "shoulder baby" who likes to climb up and ride around with his person. He shows affection in his own way, including gentle little nips on the face that he uses as kisses. Because he can be a bit feisty, he’ll do best with someone who enjoys an energetic, spirited cat and understands his style of affection.

👉 Meet Cronut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown / Chocolate

Brown / Chocolate Shelter: SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare

Phone: (803) 648-6863

Azzy is a handsome brown Domestic Shorthair boy waiting at the SPCA Albrecht Center. For full details on his personality, likes, and any special needs, please check his online profile or call the shelter. Staff there can tell you how he does with other pets and what kind of home will be the best match.

👉 Meet Azzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Manx

Manx Age: Baby / Kitten

Baby / Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare

Phone: (803) 648-6863

Bobber is a young Manx kitten with striking tuxedo markings. As a baby, he’s still growing into his personality and learning about the world. The shelter can share more about his temperament, energy level, and how he’s doing with litter training and socialization.

👉 Meet Bobber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby / Kitten

Baby / Kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

MEOW MEOW is a mostly white baby girl at Aiken County Animal Shelter. She’s still a kitten, so she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love as she grows. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet MEOW MEOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Aiken, SC, please consider visiting these shelters, calling about a cat who caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors. Your call or share could be the one that helps a cat find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.