undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aiken
📅 Christmas Affair with Flair at Legaré Gardens Nov. 14
3 days ago
📅 Christmas shopping & art event at Legaré Gardens
The Christmas Affair with Flair is happening Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 AM–6 PM, rain or shine.
It will be held indoors at Legaré Gardens, 241 Laurens St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801, two doors down from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.
You’ll find artisans selling:
- Art in many styles
- Hats and jewelry
- Christmas décor and wreaths
- Statues
- Artisan-made t‑shirts
- Wooden vessels, bowls, and more
Bring your Christmas list and a friend and enjoy this unique, artistic holiday shopping event at Legaré Gardens.
More Info: Calendar • Christmas Affair with Flair at Legaré G...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1