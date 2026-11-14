📅 Christmas shopping & art event at Legaré Gardens

The Christmas Affair with Flair is happening Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 AM–6 PM, rain or shine.

It will be held indoors at Legaré Gardens, 241 Laurens St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801, two doors down from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

You’ll find artisans selling:

Art in many styles

Hats and jewelry

Christmas décor and wreaths

Statues

Artisan-made t‑shirts

Wooden vessels, bowls, and more

Bring your Christmas list and a friend and enjoy this unique, artistic holiday shopping event at Legaré Gardens.