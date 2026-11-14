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🐱 Sweet Aiken Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Three adorable kittens in Aiken, SC are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, happy home. All are young, friendly shelter babies who just need a family to grow up with.
LORELEI
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Lorelei is a fluffy, medium-haired black kitten who’s still very young and learning about the world. She’s at the shelter now, waiting for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and grow into a confident cat.
👉 Meet Lorelei and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ATHENA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Athena is a baby tuxedo girl with classic black-and-white markings. She’s still a kitten, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as she grows up with her new family.
👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CAROLINE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Caroline is a mostly black baby kitten who’s just starting life and needs a safe place to land. She’s at the shelter now, hoping for a family who will give her love, toys, and a cozy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Caroline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Aiken, SC and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.