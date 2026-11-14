There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors around Aiken. If you’re moving, getting fit, or just need furniture, these are worth a look.

Item: Moving boxes

Condition: Used once

Location: Whitehall Estates, Aiken, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away moving boxes that were only used one time. Great if you’re packing up for a move or need storage boxes. Quantity isn’t listed, so you may want to ask how many are available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown electric reclining couch

Condition: Good condition

Location: Elmwood Park neighborhood, Kensington area, Aiken, SC

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

This brown electric reclining couch is free to anyone who can pick it up. It’s described as very heavy, so you’ll need to bring help and likely a larger vehicle or trailer.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pilates Performer exercise machine

Condition: Good condition

Location: South Aiken / New Ellenton pickup

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

A Pilates Performer exercise machine is being offered for free. It’s in good condition and includes all components (footboard, leg rollers, etc.). Pickup is in the New Ellenton area of South Aiken.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Aiken tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.