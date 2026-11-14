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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Aiken Right Now
There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors around Aiken. If you’re moving, getting fit, or just need furniture, these are worth a look.
Moving boxes free to give away
Item: Moving boxes
Condition: Used once
Location: Whitehall Estates, Aiken, SC
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is giving away moving boxes that were only used one time. Great if you’re packing up for a move or need storage boxes. Quantity isn’t listed, so you may want to ask how many are available.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Reclining Couch
Item: Brown electric reclining couch
Condition: Good condition
Location: Elmwood Park neighborhood, Kensington area, Aiken, SC
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
This brown electric reclining couch is free to anyone who can pick it up. It’s described as very heavy, so you’ll need to bring help and likely a larger vehicle or trailer.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pilates Performer Exercise Machine
Item: Pilates Performer exercise machine
Condition: Good condition
Location: South Aiken / New Ellenton pickup
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: nextdoor.com
A Pilates Performer exercise machine is being offered for free. It’s in good condition and includes all components (footboard, leg rollers, etc.). Pickup is in the New Ellenton area of South Aiken.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Aiken tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.