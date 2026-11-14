Aiken’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid hospital roles and high-paying contract work. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or psychiatry, there’s something here worth a click.

Employer: UHS / Aiken Regional Medical Centers

UHS / Location: Aiken, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports adult outpatient physical therapy under a supervising PT at a 273-bed acute care hospital. Good fit if you have a PTA associate degree, SC license, BLS, and want strong benefits like tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: UHS / Aiken Regional Medical Centers

UHS / Location: Aiken, SC

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus eligible

Work in the PCU at a long-established, award-winning hospital, caring for higher-acuity patients overnight. Open to new grads and experienced RNs with SC RN license, BLS, ACLS, plus access to clinical ladders, tuition reimbursement, and career growth into leadership.

Employer: PsychPlus

Location: Aiken, SC

Type: Temporary 1099 locums

Compensation: $300/hour

Short-term inpatient psychiatry coverage with strong hourly pay for a board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrist. Ideal if you want a focused, two-week assignment with a clear schedule and mission-driven mental health group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.