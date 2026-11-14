Aiken has some solid leadership roles open right now, from plant operations to project controls and grocery store management. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Strategic Management Solutions, LLC (SMSI)

Strategic Management Solutions, LLC (SMSI) Location: Aiken, SC (Savannah River Nuclear Site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support major projects at the Savannah River Nuclear Site, building and maintaining complex project schedules and tracking cost and performance. This is a high-responsibility role where you’ll work with tools like Primavera P6, PeopleSoft, OAS, and COBRA, and may lead planning for large projects. U.S. citizenship and eligibility for a DOE Q clearance are required.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated

Location: Aiken, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead manufacturing operations for a global electrical and utility solutions company. You’ll oversee production, safety, quality, budgets, and continuous improvement, using Lean/Six Sigma and working closely with leadership to drive growth and efficiency.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: W. Lee Flowers & Co (KJ’s Market)

Location: Aiken, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a key store leadership role where you help run the grocery, manage center store inventory, and act as Store Manager when needed. Offers weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability, a 100% company-funded pension, and 401(k), plus lots of hands-on experience leading and training a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Aiken’s management openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.