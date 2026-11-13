🚨 Water main break affecting Grace Cir SW in Aiken

The City of Aiken Engineering & Utilities Department reports a water main break at Whiskey Rd and Grace Cir SW.

Impact: About 4 service connections currently have low pressure or no water .

currently have . Affected street: Grace Cir SW

Next step: A Boil Water Advisory will be issued once water service is fully restored.

If you live on Grace Cir SW, plan for possible water outages and be ready to boil your water for safety once the advisory is officially announced.