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Aiken
🚨 Water main break on Grace Cir SW in Aiken
10 days ago
🚨 Water main break affecting Grace Cir SW in Aiken
The City of Aiken Engineering & Utilities Department reports a water main break at Whiskey Rd and Grace Cir SW.
- Impact: About 4 service connections currently have low pressure or no water.
- Affected street: Grace Cir SW
- Next step: A Boil Water Advisory will be issued once water service is fully restored.
If you live on Grace Cir SW, plan for possible water outages and be ready to boil your water for safety once the advisory is officially announced.
More Info: City of Aiken Engineering & Utilities Water Main B...
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