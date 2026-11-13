A few wonderful cats in Aiken, SC are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, cozy home. Here are some of the adoptable kitties you can meet today.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare

Phone: (803) 648-6863

Leon is a senior gentleman who deserves a soft place to land. His short coat is an attractive brown/chocolate color, and he’s looking for a calm, caring home where he can enjoy his golden years.

If you’re able to open your heart to an older cat, Leon could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Leon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Shelter: SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare

Phone: (803) 648-6863

Cricky is a handsome adult Siamese with a soft cream/ivory coat. If you love the classic Siamese look and voice, he may be just the cat you’ve been hoping to find.

Call the shelter to ask about meeting Cricky and see if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Cricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

SAM is a young Siamese mix with a mostly white coat and lots of life ahead of her. She’s waiting at the county shelter for someone to give her a fresh start and a safe, loving home.

Reach out to the shelter to learn more about SAM and how to bring her home.

👉 Meet SAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare and Aiken County Animal Shelter to meet these wonderful kitties in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.