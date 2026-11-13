👔 Aiken, SC Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $95K–$250K+ Openings

Aiken’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially around Savannah River Site and regional insurance operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several high‑pay roles worth a look.

Employer: Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC)

Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC) Location: Aiken, SC (Savannah River Site)

Salary: $69,000 – $138,000/year

Type: Full-time, day shift only

Plan and write detailed work packages for maintenance and system modifications at Savannah River Site, including safety steps, lockouts/tagouts, and hazard analysis. Great fit if you have DOE or industrial plant experience and want strong benefits (401k with 5% company contribution, generous PTO, health, dental, vision, tuition help) and a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: Insurance Office of America

Location: Aiken, SC (remote/hybrid with travel to Charleston/Columbia)

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead operations for a commercial insurance branch: manage the team, oversee P&L, drive strategy, and handle your own book of business. Ideal if you have an active P&C license, 5+ years commercial insurance and 2+ years management, and want leadership responsibility plus company‑paid health insurance, 401k match, and bonus potential.

Employer: Fluor Corp.

Location: Aiken, SC (Savannah River Site)

Salary: $139,000 – $258,000/year

Type: Full-time

Serve as a senior construction planner, reviewing and analyzing contractor schedules, running “what‑if” scenarios, and reporting weekly/monthly progress for major projects. Best for seasoned project controls pros (15+ years experience, US citizenship required) who like high‑impact work, mentoring others, and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Fluor Corp.

Location: Aiken, SC (Savannah River Site)

Salary: $139,000 – $258,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead project controls for medium to large projects: set up baselines, manage cost and schedule, guide a team of specialists, and report variances to leadership. A strong match if you’ve already been a Control Team Lead/Manager, can provide proof of US citizenship, and want a senior seat at the table on federal projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.