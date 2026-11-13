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👔 Aiken, SC Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $95K–$250K+ Openings
Aiken’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially around Savannah River Site and regional insurance operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several high‑pay roles worth a look.
Work Control Planner (Day Shift) or Sr. Work Control Planner (Day Shift)
- Employer: Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC)
- Location: Aiken, SC (Savannah River Site)
- Salary: $69,000 – $138,000/year
- Type: Full-time, day shift only
Plan and write detailed work packages for maintenance and system modifications at Savannah River Site, including safety steps, lockouts/tagouts, and hazard analysis. Great fit if you have DOE or industrial plant experience and want strong benefits (401k with 5% company contribution, generous PTO, health, dental, vision, tuition help) and a steady daytime schedule.
Branch Operations Manager – Commercial Lines (South Carolina)
- Employer: Insurance Office of America
- Location: Aiken, SC (remote/hybrid with travel to Charleston/Columbia)
- Salary: $95,000 – $105,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead operations for a commercial insurance branch: manage the team, oversee P&L, drive strategy, and handle your own book of business. Ideal if you have an active P&C license, 5+ years commercial insurance and 2+ years management, and want leadership responsibility plus company‑paid health insurance, 401k match, and bonus potential.
9670 – Principal Project Controls Specialist – SRS (Construction Senior Planner)
- Employer: Fluor Corp.
- Location: Aiken, SC (Savannah River Site)
- Salary: $139,000 – $258,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Serve as a senior construction planner, reviewing and analyzing contractor schedules, running “what‑if” scenarios, and reporting weekly/monthly progress for major projects. Best for seasoned project controls pros (15+ years experience, US citizenship required) who like high‑impact work, mentoring others, and comprehensive benefits.
9671 – Principal Project Controls Specialist – SRS (Project Controls Manager/CTL)
- Employer: Fluor Corp.
- Location: Aiken, SC (Savannah River Site)
- Salary: $139,000 – $258,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead project controls for medium to large projects: set up baselines, manage cost and schedule, guide a team of specialists, and report variances to leadership. A strong match if you’ve already been a Control Team Lead/Manager, can provide proof of US citizenship, and want a senior seat at the table on federal projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.