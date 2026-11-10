📅 $1 movie night at SRP Park WOW Club on Nov. 21

📅 $1 Movie Night at SRP Park WOW Club

The Tri-Development Center of Aiken is hosting TDC Movie Night at the Ball Park on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

The event will be held inside the WOW! Club at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841.

Admission is just $1.00, and that price includes refreshments.

Tickets are sold only through the online ticket link mentioned in the event listing; the website is the only way to purchase tickets.

If you’re looking for a low-cost night out, grab your tickets online and enjoy a movie at the ballpark with popcorn and a big-screen experience.