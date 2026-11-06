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🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Aiken, SC
Looking for a loyal friend in Aiken? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for someone to love.
All of these pups are at Aiken County Animal Shelter — if one catches your eye, give them a call at (803) 642-1537 to learn more or set up a visit.
OREO
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Oreo is a young black-and-white cutie who’s just starting out in life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LESA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Lesa is a young brown beauty with plenty of energy and time to bond with her new people. She’s at a great age for training and learning new routines.
👉 Meet Lesa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Mary is a sweet little pup with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll be looking for a patient home ready for puppy training and playtime.
👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LAURIE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Laurie is a lovely black-coated adult dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home. Adult dogs often adjust well to routines and can be wonderful companions.
👉 Meet Laurie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BETTY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Betty has a soft tan-and-white coat and the calm presence that often comes with adulthood. She’s looking for a stable, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DAISY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Daisy is a striking young dog with a dark coat and warm brown tones. She’s at a fun age for walks, play, and learning new tricks.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHOOKIE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (803) 642-1537
Chookie is a chocolate-and-white adult dog who’s ready for a second chance. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her and bring her home.
👉 Meet Chookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Aiken, SC, please consider visiting Aiken County Animal Shelter or calling (803) 642-1537 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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