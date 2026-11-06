🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Aiken, SC

Looking for a loyal friend in Aiken? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for someone to love.

All of these pups are at Aiken County Animal Shelter — if one catches your eye, give them a call at (803) 642-1537 to learn more or set up a visit.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

Oreo is a young black-and-white cutie who’s just starting out in life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

Lesa is a young brown beauty with plenty of energy and time to bond with her new people. She’s at a great age for training and learning new routines.

👉 Meet Lesa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

Mary is a sweet little pup with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll be looking for a patient home ready for puppy training and playtime.

👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

Laurie is a lovely black-coated adult dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home. Adult dogs often adjust well to routines and can be wonderful companions.

👉 Meet Laurie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

Betty has a soft tan-and-white coat and the calm presence that often comes with adulthood. She’s looking for a stable, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

Daisy is a striking young dog with a dark coat and warm brown tones. She’s at a fun age for walks, play, and learning new tricks.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Phone: (803) 642-1537

Chookie is a chocolate-and-white adult dog who’s ready for a second chance. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone to notice her and bring her home.

👉 Meet Chookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Aiken, SC, please consider visiting Aiken County Animal Shelter or calling (803) 642-1537 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.