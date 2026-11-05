📋 Aiken SC Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Aiken has some nice admin roles right now, from front-desk work to higher-level office support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group Location: Aiken, SC (on-site)

Type: Contract

Pay: $30.00–$35.00/hour (W-2)

Support a secure site with reports, presentations, document control, and training logistics. Monday–Thursday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, so you get long weekends plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and life insurance as a W-2 consultant.

Employer: Collette Ball – State Farm Agent

Location: Aiken, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30,000/year

Front-desk role with a local State Farm office, mixing reception, customer service, and light sales conversations. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly on the phone, and want to grow in the insurance world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.