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Aiken

📅 Holiday Sip & Shop at Cold Creek Nurseries in Aiken

2 days ago
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📅 Holiday Sip & Shop at Cold Creek Nurseries

Kick off the season at Cold Creek Nurseries’ Holiday Sip & Shop on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

The event takes place at 398 Hitchcock Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801. The Greenhouse and front lot will be turned into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights and festive decor.

You can:

  • Sip seasonal beverages
  • Enjoy a market-style food spread and live music
  • Shop curated holiday decor and gifts
  • Watch Linda create custom decor with faux botanicals and ribbon
  • See hands-on demonstrations in the Greenhouse
  • Enter holiday raffles for a chance to win

No extra details are listed, so just save the date, grab a friend, and get ready to shop, sip, and celebrate the holidays locally.

More Info: Calendar • Cold Creek Holiday Sip & Shop

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