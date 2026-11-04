📅 Holiday Sip & Shop at Cold Creek Nurseries in Aiken

📅 Holiday Sip & Shop at Cold Creek Nurseries

Kick off the season at Cold Creek Nurseries’ Holiday Sip & Shop on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

The event takes place at 398 Hitchcock Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801. The Greenhouse and front lot will be turned into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights and festive decor.

You can:

Sip seasonal beverages

seasonal beverages Enjoy a market-style food spread and live music

a market-style food spread and live music Shop curated holiday decor and gifts

curated holiday decor and gifts Watch Linda create custom decor with faux botanicals and ribbon

Linda create custom decor with faux botanicals and ribbon See hands-on demonstrations in the Greenhouse

hands-on demonstrations in the Greenhouse Enter holiday raffles for a chance to win

No extra details are listed, so just save the date, grab a friend, and get ready to shop, sip, and celebrate the holidays locally.