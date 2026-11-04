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Aiken
📅 Holiday Sip & Shop at Cold Creek Nurseries in Aiken
2 days ago
📅 Holiday Sip & Shop at Cold Creek Nurseries
Kick off the season at Cold Creek Nurseries’ Holiday Sip & Shop on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
The event takes place at 398 Hitchcock Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801. The Greenhouse and front lot will be turned into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights and festive decor.
You can:
- Sip seasonal beverages
- Enjoy a market-style food spread and live music
- Shop curated holiday decor and gifts
- Watch Linda create custom decor with faux botanicals and ribbon
- See hands-on demonstrations in the Greenhouse
- Enter holiday raffles for a chance to win
No extra details are listed, so just save the date, grab a friend, and get ready to shop, sip, and celebrate the holidays locally.
More Info: Calendar • Cold Creek Holiday Sip & Shop
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