📅 $5 student play festival at USC Aiken on Nov. 8

📅 Student-written play festival at USC Aiken on Nov. 8

Check out “Experimental Relief” at University Theatre on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 2:00 PM.

This show features a collection of original 10-minute plays, all written, directed, designed, and performed by students. You’ll see a mix of drama, comedy, and everything in between as emerging artists share their own stories on stage.

Details:

Date & Time: Sunday, November 8, 2026 , 2:00 PM

Sunday, , Location: Etherredge Center , 340 Scholar Loop, Aiken, SC 29801

, Cost: $5 per ticket

It’s an easy, low-cost way to support local students and enjoy an afternoon of live theatre. For tickets or more information, contact the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken.