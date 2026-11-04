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📅 $5 student play festival at USC Aiken on Nov. 8
📅 Student-written play festival at USC Aiken on Nov. 8
Check out “Experimental Relief” at University Theatre on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 2:00 PM.
This show features a collection of original 10-minute plays, all written, directed, designed, and performed by students. You’ll see a mix of drama, comedy, and everything in between as emerging artists share their own stories on stage.
Details:
- Date & Time: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2:00 PM
- Location: Etherredge Center, 340 Scholar Loop, Aiken, SC 29801
- Cost: $5 per ticket
It’s an easy, low-cost way to support local students and enjoy an afternoon of live theatre. For tickets or more information, contact the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken.
More Info: Calendar • University Theatre: Experimental Relief
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