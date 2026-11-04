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Aiken
📅 $20 Mason Springs racehorse training tour on Nov. 21
2 days ago
📅 Tour Mason Springs Training Center on Nov. 21
The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum is hosting a special tour of Mason Springs Training Center in Aiken, SC.
On Saturday, November 21, 2026, you can:
- Watch racehorses train
- Explore the facility
- Learn how young horses get ready for their racing careers
Details:
- Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
- Meet-up: 7:30 AM at the Rye Patch Parking Lot, 100 Berrie Rd., Aiken, SC 29801
- Cost: $20 per person
- Transport: Mini buses will take you from Rye Patch to Mason Springs Training Center
- Tip: Bring your camera and wear comfortable shoes and clothing
For information or to register, call 803-643-2121 (Monday–Thursday, 9 AM – 2 PM).
More Info: Calendar • Mason Springs Training Center Tour
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