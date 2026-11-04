📅 $20 Mason Springs racehorse training tour on Nov. 21

📅 Tour Mason Springs Training Center on Nov. 21

The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum is hosting a special tour of Mason Springs Training Center in Aiken, SC.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, you can:

Watch racehorses train

Explore the facility

Learn how young horses get ready for their racing careers

Details:

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Meet-up: 7:30 AM at the Rye Patch Parking Lot , 100 Berrie Rd., Aiken, SC 29801

at the , Cost: $20 per person

Transport: Mini buses will take you from Rye Patch to Mason Springs Training Center

Tip: Bring your camera and wear comfortable shoes and clothing

For information or to register, call 803-643-2121 (Monday–Thursday, 9 AM – 2 PM).