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Aiken

📅 $20 Mason Springs racehorse training tour on Nov. 21

2 days ago
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📅 Tour Mason Springs Training Center on Nov. 21

The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame & Museum is hosting a special tour of Mason Springs Training Center in Aiken, SC.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, you can:

  • Watch racehorses train
  • Explore the facility
  • Learn how young horses get ready for their racing careers

Details:

  • Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
  • Meet-up: 7:30 AM at the Rye Patch Parking Lot, 100 Berrie Rd., Aiken, SC 29801
  • Cost: $20 per person
  • Transport: Mini buses will take you from Rye Patch to Mason Springs Training Center
  • Tip: Bring your camera and wear comfortable shoes and clothing

For information or to register, call 803-643-2121 (Monday–Thursday, 9 AM – 2 PM).

More Info: Calendar • Mason Springs Training Center Tour

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