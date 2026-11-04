📅 Free artist talk on photography in downtown Aiken

📅 Free artist talk on photography at Aiken Center for the Arts

Photographer Gordon Monroe will give a free artist talk, “The History of Visual Communication and the Evolution of Photography,” on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

The event takes place at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC 29801, in the Brown Pavilion.

Gordon will share how visual communication has changed over time, how photography fits into that story, and how the medium has evolved. He’s a fashion and beauty photographer known for celebrity work and campaigns for brands like Lancome, Revlon, Clinique, Judith Lieber, Vidal Sassoon, Bill Blass, and Oscar de la Renta, with images published in Time, Life, Vogue, and Bizarre.

The talk is free and open to the public, so you can just show up and enjoy an evening of art and photography.