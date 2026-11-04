📅 SC High School Cross Country Finals in Aiken Nov. 14

📅 High school cross country state finals coming to Aiken

The 2026 South Carolina State High School Cross Country Finals will be held at the Aiken Steeplechase Racecourse, 2020 Richland Ave. E, Aiken, SC 29801 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, starting at 9:00 AM.

The event brings together high school runners, coaches, and fans from across South Carolina. Over two days, there will be 12 races, each with 114 runners competing on a 3.1-mile course around the steeplechase grounds.

Spectators are welcome. You can:

Buy tickets at the gate

Enjoy food trucks on site

Cheer on student athletes from all over the state

The event is hosted by the Aiken Steeplechase Association, which is again welcoming the state finals to its facility.