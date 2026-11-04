📅 Free Friday Night Live music series at Aiken Towne Park

📅 Free Friday Night Live music at Aiken Towne Park

Enjoy live music under the stars at Aiken’s newest outdoor venue!

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is hosting a Free Friday Night Live Music Series at the Rick N. Osbon Amphitheater, Aiken Towne Park, 2441 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.

When: Every Friday at 6 PM through November 27, 2026 (including Friday, November 6, 2026 )

Every through (including ) Where: Rick N. Osbon Amphitheater, Aiken Towne Park

Cost: Free and open to the public

You’re invited to bring lawn chairs, meet up with friends and family, and enjoy an evening of live music this fall.