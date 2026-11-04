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Aiken
📅 Free Friday Night Live music series at Aiken Towne Park
3 days ago
📅 Free Friday Night Live music at Aiken Towne Park
Enjoy live music under the stars at Aiken’s newest outdoor venue!
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is hosting a Free Friday Night Live Music Series at the Rick N. Osbon Amphitheater, Aiken Towne Park, 2441 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
- When: Every Friday at 6 PM through November 27, 2026 (including Friday, November 6, 2026)
- Where: Rick N. Osbon Amphitheater, Aiken Towne Park
- Cost: Free and open to the public
You’re invited to bring lawn chairs, meet up with friends and family, and enjoy an evening of live music this fall.
More Info: Calendar • Aiken Towne Park Friday Night Live
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