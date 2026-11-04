📅 47th Annual Whiskey Road Race set for Nov. 7 in Aiken

📅 47th Annual Whiskey Road Race – Nov. 7 in Aiken

The 47th Annual Whiskey Road Race is happening on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Odell Weeks Activity Center, 1700 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.

This long-time Aiken tradition draws runners from across the CSRA and supports the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons, helping fund services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Race options:

10K and 5K (chip-timed) – start at 8:30 am

(chip-timed) – start at 1-Mile Fun Run – starts at 9:30 am

– starts at Tot Trot – starts at 9:30 am

Key times:

Race day registration closes at 8:00 am (no late entries)

(no late entries) Race day check-in by 8:10 am

Optional pre check-in on November 6

Water will be available on the course, which runs along Whiskey Road and through Aiken’s historic horse district and scenic South Boundary Avenue.