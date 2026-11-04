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Cycling
📅 47th Annual Whiskey Road Race set for Nov. 7 in Aiken
3 days ago
📅 47th Annual Whiskey Road Race – Nov. 7 in Aiken
The 47th Annual Whiskey Road Race is happening on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Odell Weeks Activity Center, 1700 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29801.
This long-time Aiken tradition draws runners from across the CSRA and supports the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons, helping fund services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Race options:
- 10K and 5K (chip-timed) – start at 8:30 am
- 1-Mile Fun Run – starts at 9:30 am
- Tot Trot – starts at 9:30 am
Key times:
- Race day registration closes at 8:00 am (no late entries)
- Race day check-in by 8:10 am
- Optional pre check-in on November 6
Water will be available on the course, which runs along Whiskey Road and through Aiken’s historic horse district and scenic South Boundary Avenue.
More Info: Calendar • 47th Annual Whiskey Road Race
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