📅 $5 Polar Express Holiday Movie Night in Aiken

📅 Cozy Polar Express movie night in downtown Aiken

Kick off the holidays with Aiken Holiday Movie Night on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Amentum Center for Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801.

The City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is showing “The Polar Express” — the classic Christmas movie starring Tom Hanks.

Doors open: 6:00 PM

Movie starts: 6:30 PM

Tickets: $5 per person (everyone needs a ticket)

(everyone needs a ticket) Popcorn: Complimentary

Complimentary Kids: All children must be with an adult

Pajamas are encouraged, so feel free to come comfy and ready to snuggle in.

You can reserve tickets ahead of time, or come as a walk-in the night of the event (cash preferred).