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Aiken
📅 $5 Polar Express Holiday Movie Night in Aiken
3 days ago
📅 Cozy Polar Express movie night in downtown Aiken
Kick off the holidays with Aiken Holiday Movie Night on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Amentum Center for Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801.
The City of Aiken Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is showing “The Polar Express” — the classic Christmas movie starring Tom Hanks.
- Doors open: 6:00 PM
- Movie starts: 6:30 PM
- Tickets: $5 per person (everyone needs a ticket)
- Popcorn: Complimentary
- Kids: All children must be with an adult
Pajamas are encouraged, so feel free to come comfy and ready to snuggle in.
You can reserve tickets ahead of time, or come as a walk-in the night of the event (cash preferred).
More Info: Calendar • Aiken Holiday Movie Night
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