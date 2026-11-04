📅 Free Artzilla Collective exhibit in Aiken this November

The Artzilla Collective Exhibition will be on display at the USCA Etherredge Center Gallery, 340 Scholar Loop, Aiken, SC 29801, starting Friday, November 6, 2026 and running through the second week of November.

The show features work by local CSRA artists from the Artzilla Collective, including Alex Foltz, A.C. Daniel, Jon “Pasc” Paschal, Tiphiknee De Herra, Jacki Mayo Van Dyke, and Katie Scarborough.

The gallery is open to the public Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM, and admission is free.

If you’re looking for an easy, low-cost outing, you can drop in during the week to enjoy local art without needing tickets or reservations.