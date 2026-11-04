📅 Latin Jazz & More in the Garden at Aiken Museum Nov. 20

📅 Latin Jazz Night in the Garden at Aiken Museum

Enjoy a stylish evening of live Latin jazz on the grounds of the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Rain date: November 21, 2026

Music: Rob Foster & The SoulTown Horns featuring Edwin Hamilton

Ticket options:

Sponsor – $450

Includes 2 admission tickets , on-stage seating , concierge service, unlimited beverages , and hors d’oeuvres.

Includes , , concierge service, , and hors d’oeuvres. Tier 1 – $175

Includes 1 admission ticket , table seating in the first two rows , 3 beverage tickets , and hors d’oeuvres.

Includes , , , and hors d’oeuvres. Tier 2 – $150

Includes 1 admission ticket, table seating behind Tier 1, 3 beverage tickets, and hors d’oeuvres.

Hosted by the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum.

For tickets or more information, contact the museum or event organizers directly.