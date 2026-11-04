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Aiken
📅 Latin Jazz & More in the Garden at Aiken Museum Nov. 20
2 days ago
📅 Latin Jazz Night in the Garden at Aiken Museum
Enjoy a stylish evening of live Latin jazz on the grounds of the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801.
Date: Friday, November 20, 2026
Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
Rain date: November 21, 2026
Music: Rob Foster & The SoulTown Horns featuring Edwin Hamilton
Ticket options:
- Sponsor – $450
Includes 2 admission tickets, on-stage seating, concierge service, unlimited beverages, and hors d’oeuvres.
- Tier 1 – $175
Includes 1 admission ticket, table seating in the first two rows, 3 beverage tickets, and hors d’oeuvres.
- Tier 2 – $150
Includes 1 admission ticket, table seating behind Tier 1, 3 beverage tickets, and hors d’oeuvres.
Hosted by the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum.
For tickets or more information, contact the museum or event organizers directly.
More Info: Calendar • Latin Jazz & More in the Garden
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