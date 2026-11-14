Healthcare hiring in Aiea is steady right now, with options from hospital imaging to lab work to clinic front desk care. If you want patient-facing work without leaving town, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Pali Momi Medical Center

Hawaii Pacific Health – Location: Aiea, HI

Type: Full Time (listed as Internship on LinkedIn, but Work Type: Full Time Regular, 1.0 FTE )

Full Time (listed as Internship on LinkedIn, but ) Pay: $59.62 – $62.76 per hour

Schedule: Day/Evening, 10-hour shifts

Category: Imaging

Imaging Bonus: Eligible for up to $15,000 new hire bonus

Work with West O‘ahu’s first permanent MRI scanner in a modern, patient-friendly suite. You’ll perform MRI and angiography procedures with a strong focus on quality imaging and patient comfort.

Requirements: Hawaii Radiologic Technologist license or ARRT MRI registration, plus AHA BLS. Pediatric protocol experience and ARRT (R) are a plus.

Employer: Clinical Labs of Hawai'i, LLP

Location: Heights Accessioning, Aiea, HI

Type: Full Time (40 hours/week, 2nd shift)

(40 hours/week, 2nd shift) Pay: $19.74 – $21.71 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Category: Laboratory Operations

Help keep the lab running by collecting, processing, and routing specimens (including phlebotomy) and handling data entry. Good fit if you like detailed work, want to grow in lab medicine, and don’t mind PPE and biohazard environments.

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent; able to use basic lab equipment and computers. 1–2 years of lab, data entry, or production experience is a plus. Includes benefits like PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and free lab services for you and dependents.

Employer: Sleep Center Hawaii

Location: ‘Aiea, HI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full Time (posting also notes part-time options)

(posting also notes part-time options) Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Schedule: Flexible within Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Blend front desk and back-office care in a sleep medicine clinic. You’ll answer phones, check patients in and out, handle EMR scheduling and data entry, process referrals and insurance precerts, and help prep patients for exams and sleep studies.

Pluses: Certified Medical Assistant or similar experience, EMR experience (ECW preferred), strong communication, and ability to multitask in a fast-paced setting. Apply by email with a short note on why you’re a good fit, plus resume and references (at least 2 supervisors and 1 coworker).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare experience opens doors fast in Aiea.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.