Aiea’s retail scene is busy, and stores are staffing up for steady traffic and the holidays. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Aiea, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$20/hr base, targeted ~$29.50/hr with commission + bonus

Lead a wireless retail store, coach a sales team, and own daily results when the General Manager is away. Comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Lids

Location: ‘Aiea, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly range not listed (base pay only; varies by experience and location)

Hourly range not listed (base pay only; varies by experience and location) Help fans find the right hats and team gear, keep the store looking sharp, and work the POS. Perks include employee discounts, training, and early wage access.

Employer: PACSUN

Location: Aiea, HI

Type: Part-time, seasonal (20–40 hrs/week, nights/weekends/holidays)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Join a youth-focused fashion brand, help customers with current styles, and support floor sets and online order pickups. Good fit if you love brands, trends, and a fast retail pace.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—retail spots in Aiea can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.