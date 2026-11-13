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🎁 Free King Mattresses Looking for New Homes in Aiea
A few neighbors in Aiea are giving away big, comfy beds. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your sleep setup for free, these might be a great fit.
Free King Size Mattress with Wicker Headboard
Item: Free king size mattress with wicker headboard
Condition: Lightly used, good condition
Location: Aiea Heights, Aiea, HI
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a comfortable king mattress paired with a stylish wicker headboard. The poster notes it’s lightly used and still in good shape, so it could be a nice upgrade for a main bedroom or guest room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free KING Size Mattress with Wicker Headboard (Simmons)
Item: Free KING size Simmons mattress with wicker headboard
Condition: Good condition
Location: Aiea Heights, Aiea, HI
Source: nextdoor.com
Another Simmons king mattress with a matching wicker headboard is up for grabs. The poster says it’s in good condition and ideal for any bedroom, so this could work well if you want a full set without spending anything.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free King Size Simmons Mattress with Headboard (75” x 58”)
Item: Free king size Simmons mattress with headboard
Condition: Lightly used, good condition
Size: 75” x 58”
Location: Aiea Heights, Aiea, HI
Source: nextdoor.com
This listing offers a comfortable king mattress with a stylish headboard, also from Simmons. It’s lightly used and the poster lists the size as 75” by 58”, which can help you check if it fits your room and bed frame.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to contact the poster soon—free items in Aiea can go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.