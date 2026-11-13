A few neighbors in Aiea are giving away big, comfy beds. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your sleep setup for free, these might be a great fit.

Item: Free king size mattress with wicker headboard

Condition: Lightly used, good condition

Location: Aiea Heights, Aiea, HI

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a comfortable king mattress paired with a stylish wicker headboard. The poster notes it’s lightly used and still in good shape, so it could be a nice upgrade for a main bedroom or guest room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free KING size Simmons mattress with wicker headboard

Condition: Good condition

Location: Aiea Heights, Aiea, HI

Source: nextdoor.com

Another Simmons king mattress with a matching wicker headboard is up for grabs. The poster says it’s in good condition and ideal for any bedroom, so this could work well if you want a full set without spending anything.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free king size Simmons mattress with headboard

Condition: Lightly used, good condition

Size: 75” x 58”

Location: Aiea Heights, Aiea, HI

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing offers a comfortable king mattress with a stylish headboard, also from Simmons. It’s lightly used and the poster lists the size as 75” by 58”, which can help you check if it fits your room and bed frame.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to contact the poster soon—free items in Aiea can go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.