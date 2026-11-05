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Shedeur Sanders in line to start as Fannin lands on Browns injury report
By Ahn Fire Digital,8 days ago
Shedeur Sanders is moving closer to a start against the New Orleans Saints, but the Cleveland Browns now have an injury concern involving their leading receiver. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was added to Cleveland’s injury report Thursday as a limited participant with a groin injury. Deshaun Watson missed a second consecutive practice with a concussion, leaving Sanders positioned to take over Sunday.