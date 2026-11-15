Looking for a new feline friend in Agoura, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for someone to love.

All cats below are at Los Angeles County: Agoura. To ask about any cat, call (818) 991-0071.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Los Angeles County: Agoura

Los Angeles County: Agoura Phone: (818) 991-0071

Bruiser is a handsome young brown tabby boy. As a Domestic Shorthair, he’s likely to be an easy-care kitty with a short coat and a friendly, adaptable nature. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, Bruiser could be a great match.

👉 Meet BRUISER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Balinese

Balinese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Los Angeles County: Agoura

Los Angeles County: Agoura Phone: (818) 991-0071

Atticus is an adult Balinese boy with a rich brown or chocolate coat. Balinese cats are known for their silky fur and elegant look. If you’d like a more mature cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Atticus may be the calm, graceful companion you’re hoping for.

👉 Meet ATTICUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Los Angeles County: Agoura

Los Angeles County: Agoura Phone: (818) 991-0071

Ellie is a baby brown tabby girl, a young Domestic Shorthair kitten. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, Ellie could be the perfect little addition to your home.

👉 Meet ELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Agoura, CA, please consider visiting Los Angeles County: Agoura or calling (818) 991-0071 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.