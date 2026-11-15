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🐱 Sweet Agoura Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Agoura, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for someone to love.
All cats below are at Los Angeles County: Agoura. To ask about any cat, call (818) 991-0071.
BRUISER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Agoura
- Phone: (818) 991-0071
Bruiser is a handsome young brown tabby boy. As a Domestic Shorthair, he’s likely to be an easy-care kitty with a short coat and a friendly, adaptable nature. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, Bruiser could be a great match.
👉 Meet BRUISER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ATTICUS
- Breed: Balinese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Agoura
- Phone: (818) 991-0071
Atticus is an adult Balinese boy with a rich brown or chocolate coat. Balinese cats are known for their silky fur and elegant look. If you’d like a more mature cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage, Atticus may be the calm, graceful companion you’re hoping for.
👉 Meet ATTICUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELLIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Agoura
- Phone: (818) 991-0071
Ellie is a baby brown tabby girl, a young Domestic Shorthair kitten. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, Ellie could be the perfect little addition to your home.
👉 Meet ELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Agoura, CA, please consider visiting Los Angeles County: Agoura or calling (818) 991-0071 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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