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🐱 Playful Kittens & a Gentle Adult Cat Ready for Adoption in Agoura Hilla
So many sweet cats at Eastwood Ranch Foundation in Agoura Hilla are ready for loving homes. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting for you.
Spook
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2-month-old male kitten
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $250
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped
- Personality/needs: Young, active baby who will need time, patience, and guidance as he grows
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet Spook and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Esther
- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair
- Age: 2-year-old female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Background: Rescued from a high-intake shelter with her kittens; her babies are adopted and now it’s her turn
- Personality: Friendly, easygoing, calm demeanor; enjoys meeting new people
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet Esther and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moonlight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2-month-old male kitten
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped
- Personality/needs: Typical playful baby; needs a family ready for kitten energy and training
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet Moonlight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cola
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2-month-old male kitten
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped
- Personality/needs: Young, curious kitten who will thrive with love, playtime, and gentle guidance
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet Cola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fresca
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2-month-old female kitten
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped
- Personality/needs: Lively baby girl who needs a patient home ready for kitten antics and training
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet Fresca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Norman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2-month-old male kitten
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $250
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped
- Personality/needs: Sweet little guy who will need play, structure, and gentle teaching as he grows
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sprite
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2-month-old female kitten
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped
- Personality/needs: Playful baby who will do best with lots of interaction and patient training
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet Sprite and apply to adopt on adoptapet
7UP
- Name on listing: 7UP (shown as UP)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2-month-old female kitten
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped
- Personality/needs: Energetic kitten who needs a committed adopter ready for all stages of growing up
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet 7UP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassafrass
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3-month-old male kitten
- Color: Orange/red
- Background: Survived being thrown from a car and rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP; has been learning that the world can be safe again with time and love
- Personality/needs: Sensitive little survivor who will need a gentle, patient home to keep building his trust
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
- Contact: (818) 338-1551
👉 Meet Sassafrass and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Eastwood Ranch Foundation in Agoura Hilla. Call (818) 338-1551 to ask about a specific cat, or click the links above to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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