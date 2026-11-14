So many sweet cats at Eastwood Ranch Foundation in Agoura Hilla are ready for loving homes. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old male kitten

2-month-old kitten Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $250

Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped

Up to date on vaccinations, Personality/needs: Young, active baby who will need time, patience, and guidance as he grows

Young, active baby who will need time, patience, and guidance as he grows Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet Spook and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

Domestic Medium Hair Age: 2-year-old female

2-year-old Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $200

Background: Rescued from a high-intake shelter with her kittens; her babies are adopted and now it’s her turn

Rescued from a high-intake shelter with her kittens; her babies are adopted and now it’s her turn Personality: Friendly, easygoing, calm demeanor; enjoys meeting new people

Friendly, easygoing, calm demeanor; enjoys meeting new people Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet Esther and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old male kitten

2-month-old kitten Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $250

Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped

Up to date on vaccinations, Personality/needs: Typical playful baby; needs a family ready for kitten energy and training

Typical playful baby; needs a family ready for kitten energy and training Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet Moonlight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old male kitten

2-month-old kitten Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $250

Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped

Up to date on vaccinations, Personality/needs: Young, curious kitten who will thrive with love, playtime, and gentle guidance

Young, curious kitten who will thrive with love, playtime, and gentle guidance Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet Cola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old female kitten

2-month-old kitten Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $250

Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped

Up to date on vaccinations, Personality/needs: Lively baby girl who needs a patient home ready for kitten antics and training

Lively baby girl who needs a patient home ready for kitten antics and training Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet Fresca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old male kitten

2-month-old kitten Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $250

Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped

Up to date on vaccinations, Personality/needs: Sweet little guy who will need play, structure, and gentle teaching as he grows

Sweet little guy who will need play, structure, and gentle teaching as he grows Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old female kitten

2-month-old kitten Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $250

Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped

Up to date on vaccinations, Personality/needs: Playful baby who will do best with lots of interaction and patient training

Playful baby who will do best with lots of interaction and patient training Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet Sprite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: 7UP (shown as UP )

(shown as ) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old female kitten

2-month-old kitten Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $250

Health: Up to date on vaccinations, microchipped

Up to date on vaccinations, Personality/needs: Energetic kitten who needs a committed adopter ready for all stages of growing up

Energetic kitten who needs a committed adopter ready for all stages of growing up Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet 7UP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3-month-old male kitten

3-month-old kitten Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Background: Survived being thrown from a car and rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP; has been learning that the world can be safe again with time and love

Survived being thrown from a car and rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP; has been learning that the world can be safe again with time and love Personality/needs: Sensitive little survivor who will need a gentle, patient home to keep building his trust

Sensitive little survivor who will need a gentle, patient home to keep building his trust Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Contact: (818) 338-1551

👉 Meet Sassafrass and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Eastwood Ranch Foundation in Agoura Hilla. Call (818) 338-1551 to ask about a specific cat, or click the links above to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.