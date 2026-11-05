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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Agoura Hilla
Looking for a feline friend in Agoura Hilla, CA? These sweet cats and kittens are waiting at Eastwood Ranch Foundation for a cozy home and a family to love.
Marigold
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
Phone: (818) 338-1551
Why you’ll love her:
Marigold is a young mama who’s finished raising her kittens and is now ready to be the one getting spoiled. She’s described as very friendly with an easygoing personality and loves being around people.
She’s the perfect match if you want a gentle, social cat who’s ready to settle into family life and soak up affection.
👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maverick
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (listed under Domestic Shorthair)
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
Phone: (818) 338-1551
Why you’ll love him:
Maverick is a classic kitten: playful, energetic, and curious. He’s ready to bring fun and laughter into your home.
He is up to date on vaccinations and microchipped, and will need a family ready for the time, patience, and commitment that come with raising a young kitten.
👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marley
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (listed under Domestic Shorthair)
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
Phone: (818) 338-1551
Why you’ll love him:
Marley is another fun-loving kitten who is playful, energetic, and curious. He’s ready to fill your home with games, zoomies, and purrs.
Like his brother, he is up to date on vaccinations and microchipped, and will do best with a family ready to guide a young kitten as he grows.
👉 Meet Marley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Eastwood Ranch Foundation
Phone: (818) 338-1551
Why you’ll love him:
Milton is a sweet little kitten who is playful, energetic, and curious, just like his littermates. He’s eager to start his “big adventure” in a loving home.
He is up to date on vaccinations and microchipped, and will need a patient, committed family to help him grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Milton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Agoura Hilla, CA, consider visiting Eastwood Ranch Foundation or giving them a call at (818) 338-1551 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.