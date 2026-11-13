The first widespread frost and freeze of the season could bring an abrupt end to the growing season across parts of the South this weekend, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s in some areas and remain below freezing for several hours.

According to AccuWeather, a surge of colder air moving south from the Northeast and Midwest will send temperatures tumbling from eastern Texas through the Carolinas and into northern Florida. The coldest conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday mornings, November 14-15, putting late-season vegetables, flowers, and other cold-sensitive crops at risk.

For farmers and gardeners still harvesting warm-season crops, the next day or two could be their last opportunity to bring in produce before freezing temperatures arrive.

“The next few days could be the last opportunity to harvest sensitive crops before freezing temperatures arrive. For gardens still producing across parts of the South, several hours below freezing could bring an abrupt end to the season,” said AccuWeather expert meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Freeze risk moves across the South

The cold will arrive in two stages, beginning Saturday morning across eastern Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, northern Georgia, and portions of the western Carolinas.

By Sunday morning, the greatest frost and freeze risk will shift eastward into the Carolinas, southern Georgia, and northern Florida.

Temperatures across much of the affected region are expected to fall into the lower to middle 30s, with some locations dropping well into the 20s. Areas that remain below freezing for several hours could experience a killing freeze, ending the growing season for many warm-season plants.

Atlanta could see temperatures fall into the middle 30s, with surrounding rural areas approaching freezing. Farther south, Gainesville, Florida, could dip into the upper 30s Sunday morning, bringing the possibility of frost outside the city.

Raleigh, North Carolina, is also expected to see temperatures near freezing through the weekend and into early next week.

What growers should do before temperatures drop

For producers with crops still in the field, the timing and duration of the cold will be important. Tender vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, and squash are particularly vulnerable to frost, while prolonged freezing temperatures can damage plants even when protective coverings are used.

Growers should consider harvesting remaining marketable produce before the coldest temperatures arrive, moving container plants indoors, and securing frost protection for vulnerable crops.

Farmers with irrigation systems, exposed water lines, or livestock watering equipment may also want to prepare for freezing overnight temperatures, particularly in areas forecast to remain below 32 degrees for several hours.

Although the cold snap will bring some of the lowest temperatures of the season, AccuWeather notes that the timing is generally typical for mid-November and even somewhat later than average in certain locations.

The severity of the freeze will depend on local conditions. Clear skies and calm winds could allow temperatures to fall 5 to 10 degrees below current projections, while cloud cover may help limit overnight cooling.

For many Southern growers, the weekend could mark the official end of the 2026 warm-season growing season.

This article was prepared with the assistance of automated tools and human research and verified by our editorial team.

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