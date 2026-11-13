Dairy farmer Tyler Beck of Freeville, New York, raised $30,722 for Fill a Glass with Hope by running the New York City Marathon, surpassing a goal tied to the race distance.

The American Dairy Association North East, which obtained an entry in the 26.2-mile race, invited Beck, a long-distance runner, to join “Team Milk” for the campaign. The “Miles for Milk” effort set a target of $1,000 for each mile, or $26,200, to help Feeding New York State get fresh milk to households in its network. Donations pushed the total past the goal to $30,722.

Feeding New York State estimates the funds will let it hand out about 8,000 gallons of fresh milk, roughly 250,000 servings, through the 4,000 partner agencies it works with statewide. According to ADA North East, milk is one of the items food banks are asked for most often yet receive as a donation least often.

Beck also set a personal mark, finishing the marathon, his second, in 2:57, under three hours.

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“Hitting the $30,000 mark was an awesome testament to our local community, the amazing people we work with and the dairy industry as a whole,” Beck said. “When we set that goal, it seemed a pretty lofty milestone, but it became clear early on that we were going to meet it, and we did.”

“It was a cool full-circle moment to know that the safe, healthy product we produce at the farm will now be made available to local families because of this great campaign that ultimately helped surpass both of our goals!” he said.

Pennsylvania dairy farmers launched Fill a Glass with Hope in 2015 alongside ADA North East, the PA Dairymen’s Association, and Feeding Pennsylvania. ADA North East reports the program has raised more than $1.5 million and supplied 49 million servings of milk through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and similar feeding efforts.

ADA North East says the campaign has since expanded to retailers across its six-state region, with additional funds drawn from grants, corporate sponsorships, and individual donations.

This article was prepared with the assistance of automated tools and human research and verified by our editorial team.

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