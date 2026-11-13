The U.S. Department of Agriculture is moving to withdraw its controversial 2024 Horse Protection Act regulations following multiple court challenges, proposing a new approach that the department says would retain industry-based inspectors while strengthening oversight, modernizing inspections, and adding protections for horse owners and exhibitors.

The proposed rule, published November 13, would reverse major elements of the Biden-era regulations that drew opposition from portions of the horse industry over federal authority, inspection procedures, and potential impacts on horse shows.

The changes come after a federal court struck down key provisions of the 2024 rule, including restrictions on action devices and pads used on Tennessee Walking Horses and racking horses. USDA subsequently delayed implementation several times, most recently pushing the effective date to December 31, 2026.

Now, rather than proceeding with the remaining provisions, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is proposing to withdraw them and revise the existing regulations. The underlying Horse Protection Act, which prohibits the practice of deliberately causing pain to a horse’s legs or hooves to exaggerate its gait, would remain in place.

What would change under the new proposal?

One of the biggest changes involves who would inspect horses at shows, exhibitions, sales, and auctions.

The 2024 regulations sought to replace inspectors licensed through horse industry organizations with inspectors trained and authorized by USDA. The new proposal would retain the existing Designated Qualified Person program, allowing horse industry organizations to continue training and licensing inspectors.

However, USDA is proposing additional safeguards, including conflict-of-interest screening, training and competency evaluations conducted by experienced equine veterinarians, and closer monitoring of inspector performance. The agency also wants to modernize inspections by incorporating diagnostic tools and procedures, including blood testing for medications that could mask soreness and swabbing to detect prohibited substances.

Other proposed changes include:

Requiring two USDA veterinarians to independently examine a horse and agree on a violation before the agency notifies the person responsible for the horse.

Allowing exhibitors to immediately appeal USDA inspection findings to a neutral official at the event.

Removing the longstanding scar rule, which has been used to identify horses showing physical evidence associated with soring.

Prohibiting sedatives, topical numbing agents, and other substances used to conceal evidence of soring.

Clarifying that a horse disqualified for soreness would be excluded from the class in which it was inspected, rather than automatically from the entire event.

The proposal would also eliminate the 2024 rule’s expanded advance-notification requirement for horse shows and other covered events.

That requirement had raised concerns beyond the Tennessee Walking Horse industry because it could have affected events involving other breeds and disciplines, including 4-H competitions, ranch riding, reining, dressage, and pleasure classes.

»Related: Is the expanded Horse Protection Act overreach or necessary reform?

Court challenges forced USDA to reconsider

The proposed changes follow years of legal challenges and regulatory uncertainty. The 2024 regulations sparked debate over whether expanded federal oversight was necessary to prevent soring or whether the changes exceeded USDA’s authority and placed unnecessary burdens on horse owners and show organizers.

In January 2025, a federal district court in Texas ruled that several provisions exceeded USDA’s statutory authority or failed to provide adequate due process. The court struck down restrictions on action devices, pads, and substances, along with provisions addressing dermatological evidence of soring and certain appeal procedures.

Additional litigation in August 2025 challenged the existing scar rule, inspection appeals, and USDA’s policy preventing disqualified horses from returning to competition later in the same event. The USDA acknowledged in its latest proposal that the court decisions left significant gaps in the 2024 regulations. The agency also cited funding limitations and difficulties recruiting enough qualified inspectors to implement the original program.

According to the proposal, USDA estimated that implementing the 2024 regulations could increase agency costs by as much as $3.2 million annually, but the Horse Protection program’s funding had not increased to support those changes.

Although the new proposal would restore a larger role for industry-based inspectors, concerns about the effectiveness of that system remain. USDA acknowledged longstanding discrepancies between violations identified by industry inspectors when federal officials are present and those identified when federal officials are absent.

Previous reviews by USDA’s Office of Inspector General and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine raised concerns about inconsistent inspections, inadequate training, and potential conflicts of interest.

Those findings helped drive the 2024 effort to move away from industry-controlled inspections.

Under the latest proposal, USDA argues that stronger training, conflict-of-interest safeguards, and modern diagnostic testing could improve enforcement without eliminating the existing inspection system.

The agency also proposes removing the scar rule, which has been part of federal horse protection regulations since 1979. USDA says it will continue evaluating horses for current evidence of soring while conducting additional research into skin changes associated with abusive training practices.

The changes would not make soring legal, nor would they eliminate federal authority to inspect horses and pursue violations of the Horse Protection Act. Public comments open through December 14.

Previous industry concerns addressed, but questions remain

The new proposal also addresses several concerns raised by horse owners and exhibitors when the 2024 regulations were introduced. Critics argued that expanded federal oversight could create additional costs for horse shows, subject exhibitors to inconsistent inspections, and affect disciplines far removed from the Tennessee Walking Horse industry.

By retaining industry-based inspectors, introducing an immediate appeals process, and withdrawing the 2024 restrictions on pads and action devices, USDA is moving away from several of the provisions that generated the strongest opposition.

However, questions remain about inspection consistency, the independence of industry-based inspectors, and whether the revised system will effectively identify and prevent soring. USDA is proposing additional training, oversight, and veterinary safeguards to address those concerns, but their effectiveness remains to be seen.

»Related: Op-ed: New horse protection act rules, more harm than good?

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