Two brothers behind a $240 million cattle investment scheme that defrauded more than 2,200 people nationwide have been convicted in federal court. Prosecutors say the pair sold contracts for approximately 60,000 more cattle than their company actually controlled, using investors’ money to pay earlier investors, cover business debts, and fund luxury purchases.

Joshua Robert Link, formerly of Strafford, Missouri, and Jason Allen Link, of Herington, Kansas, were convicted November 10 following a six-day trial in Fort Worth, Texas. The brothers operated through Agridime LLC, a Fort Worth-based cattle investment and beef marketing company.

According to federal prosecutors, Agridime offered investors the opportunity to purchase individual cattle for $2,000 each. The company promised to raise and care for the animals, process them into beef, and sell the meat for a profit.

But the cattle inventory didn’t match the company’s sales.

Between January 2021 and December 2023, Agridime collected more than $240 million through its cattle investment program. Rather than using the funds as promised, prosecutors said company executives used money from new investors to pay earlier participants, cover operating expenses and loans, and provide substantial salaries and commissions.

“Instead of building a legitimate cattle business, the Link brothers ran a high-tech Ponzi scheme, siphoning away hard-earned life savings to build luxury retreats and line their own pockets,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said.

The brothers were also convicted in connection with a separate scheme involving fraudulent cattle feeding expenses. Between November 2021 and January 2024, prosecutors said Joshua and Jason Link submitted false requests for feed and yardage expenses through Shady Brook Ranch LLC, a business controlled by Jason Link.

Agridime paid more than $2.7 million for services that had already been provided and paid for through another company.

Federal investigators traced some of the money to personal purchases, including nearly $1.5 million used to construct a five-bedroom, four-bathroom luxury residence in Herington, Kansas. The brothers also purchased a 2006 Hummer H2 for $24,838 and spent thousands more on solar panels and plumbing supplies.

Prosecutors said Joshua Link and Tia Link received more than $2.7 million in salaries and commissions from Agridime between 2022 and 2023. Another company executive, Jed Wood, received more than $2.4 million.

North Dakota cattle broker among those who pleaded guilty

The Agridime collapse also had significant consequences for cattle producers and investors in North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Monitor, many of those owed money were in western North Dakota, where cattle broker Taylor Bang of Killdeer purchased livestock for Agridime.

The North Dakota Securities Department previously estimated that investors in the state were owed approximately $40 million when federal authorities took control of Agridime in late 2023.

Bang pleaded guilty September 9 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In October, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture revoked his livestock dealer license and ordered Taylor Bang Cattle Sales to cease livestock-related sales.

Three other Agridime associates pleaded guilty before the brothers’ trial:

Jed Hansel Wood, the company’s operations director, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy.

Tia Makenzie Link, Agridime’s marketing director, pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Royana Jane Thomas, the company’s financial controller, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy.

The company’s financial collapse had already drawn federal scrutiny. In August 2024, a judge determined that Agridime had operated as a Ponzi scheme, paying earlier investors with money obtained from new investors rather than legitimate business profits.

Joshua Link, Agridime’s co-owner and executive director, was convicted of two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering.

Jason Link, who served as a livestock broker and the company’s meat chain director, was convicted of one count of wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering.

Each brother faces up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud and conspiracy conviction and up to 10 years for each money laundering conviction. They could also face restitution, fines, and supervised release. Both are scheduled to be sentenced March 4, 2027.

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