Editor’s note: This is the first in a four-part series looking ahead to 2027 crop protection trends and issues for American growers.

A new year brings with it a new set of concerns for growers — as well as new opportunities and considerations that can improve operations on the farm and translate into tangible improvements in yield, soil health, and financial footing.

In recent weeks, I spoke with experts and leaders from Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, and Bayer to find out what they each see as the three biggest crop protection trends that growers should be aware of for 2027. Coming off a year where high input costs, the expansion of pathogens and pests such as tar spot or soybean cyst nematode, and increasing pressure from resistant weeds — not to mention the near-constant stress about commodity prices — were potent motivators in farmers’ decision-making, the coming growing season is poised to carry some of those issues forward, while also introducing new tools to help farms improve their efficiency and sustainability.

This is the first in a four-part series speaking with the representatives of each of these companies. For this opening piece, I chatted with Dr. Eric Scherder, the Agriscience U.S. Crop Protection Technical Lead at Corteva.

Here are the three things he zeroed in on:

1. Don’t shortcut into cheaper products

Incorporating cheaper alternatives into a pre-emergency herbicide program means that growers could be using active ingredients that they are not familiar with or haven’t used recently. But, Scherder says, growers need to be mindful that saving $5 or $6 an acre with that strategy could ultimately have a negative impact on the longer-term investment of the season.

“When you think about some of our herbicides, when we really get our premium products out there — and a lot of companies have really good products out there that are multiple modes of action — what you’re actually doing is a four, three or four-fold factor,” Scherder explained.

Good weed control this year means that growers are minimizing weed seed for subsequent years.

“When you have a longer residual, you’re buying yourself time to be able to get back into that field for that post-application. That’s where a lot of growers really got burned in ’26, when the residual fell out short.”

He advocates for a greater investment up front, while acknowledging that it’s always easier to make these kinds of decisions when you’re not the one writing the check.

“When we start looking at the total input cost there, on a percentage basis, we got land rent, equipment cost, and fertilizer. Those are the big three there,” he said. “Maybe because of where we’re at in a tough economy, we can restructure that land lease agreement so it gives us a little more flexibility.

“But, unfortunately, where do most growers want to go? They want to go down in herbicides, insecticides, or fungicides. Those make up only 7 percent to maybe 10 percent of their total cost. And you can’t save enough on that end to justify some of the other aspects there.”

Allowing weeds to creep in by using an inadequate herbicide program introduces yield-robbing competition.

Plus, he adds, there’s the stress factor on the growers themselves.

“If we can take some of those stressful things off the table by having really good exceptional weed control and good residual, that’s a win for the grower. … And by spending that 5 to 10 cents more a bushel, that may give you more opportunity to capture 20 cents on your marketing. Another 20 cents a bushel on marketing makes a lot more money than trying to bring down the price.”

2. Stronger focus on full-season residual programs

“When you think about the goal of any weed control program — whether we’re talking sugar beets, corn, soybeans, cotton, rice, it doesn’t matter — at the end of the day, we get very good control if we use multiple modes of action pre-emerge. And not just multiple modes of action, but effective modes of action, instances where we can have one, hopefully two, or maybe even three modes of action working on a given weed species.”

Longer residual activity, he noted, can help reduce selection pressure for herbicide resistance.

“Multiple modes of action work. When we go out post-emerge, take, for example, Enlist herbicide. We know Enlist One is a powerful tool. Our model and our message has always been to not spray it by itself. When you think about where we’ve come since we started using herbicides, any time we rely on one mode of action to do all the lifting, Mother Nature wins. We develop resistance in some form or fashion. …

“So, from a stewardship perspective, we want Enlist One in a tank mixed with a glyphosate or a glufosinate or another effective mode of action that complements it. When you think about soybeans, specifically, we’re really down to about two modes of action that are effective on a broad scale: glufosinate and our growth regulators, like Enlist One. By having those two coupled together, we’re actually preserving both modes of action to give you longevity in that trait technology so that you can continue to use a germplasm from the provider you trust.”

Scherder notes that while tough economic times make it tempting to switch to generic products or to different hybrids, he reiterates that that’s “a huge gamble.”

“Spend a little more money on your early post so we don’t have to come back and do a respray 14, 21, 28 days from now. When we start pulling out or subtracting those components, which is what we saw this year, things looked good early but then folks had to go back and respray an entire field again because they didn’t have multiple modes of action out there or they didn’t have the residual out there,” he said.

That ends up costing them more money in the long run, versus just adding it in the front end.

“It’s a tough thing to learn, especially in a tight economy,” he said.

3. Become more diligent on fungicides

“Every year, you have your disease triangle: the host, the right environment, and the pathogen for the specific crop,” Scherder said. “Some years, like this year, we did not see a lot of rust. In 2025, it was a huge rust year from the south all the way north. It was very detrimental. In 2026, we saw tar spot, red crown, and we’ve been starting to see some other diseases that are moving and spreading.”

But when disease is present, Scherder emphasizes that the right fungicide can help suppress further disease development, giving the plant time and space — especially around the reproductive stage — to fill the ear, fill the pod, or fill the boll.

“If I can keep that crop cleaner and healthier,” he added, “it really boils down to nothing more than simple photosynthesis to keep those solar panels running very strong. I want to have the opportunity to allow that crop to fill.”

By summer, when fungicides are applied, growers have already invested as much as 9/10ths of their seasonal costs into the operation. But this is a very vital stage.

“Why would you stop at the last 10 percent and lose out on so much opportunity and yield? Not to mention all the intangibles,” Scherder said. “If I can drive another half mile an hour faster across the field with my combine because the crop is standing better, there’s better stalk quality, or it dried down more naturally, all those things really make a lot of sense.”

He added: “I’ve never met a grower yet who said, ‘Boy, I wish I had hadn’t sprayed that fungicide.’ I’ve heard a lot of growers say, ‘I should have sprayed that field with a fungicide, as well as the next one, and I didn’t.'”

There’s a lot more regret related to not using fungicides than there is about spending money on using them. Even in the worst-case scenarios, there are plenty of positives for this season and the ones to come related to adopting a good fungicide strategy.

“When you start looking at year-over-year returns on fungicides, whether it’s ours or even some of the competition’s, fungicides have been a very good tool for growers to really raise that yield bar,” Scherder said.

Ryan Tipps is the founding editor of AGDAILY and continues to lead the site and its print component, Arcadian magazine, as vice president of ag and rural content. The Indiana native has a master’s degree in Agriculture and Life Sciences from Virginia Tech and has covered the food and farming industries since 2011.

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