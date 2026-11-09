Senate permitting bill appears to fall short on farm protections

A sweeping federal permitting package, which the American Farm Bureau Federation calls the broadest Congress has weighed in years, would expand federal authority to site high-voltage transmission lines across farmland while leaving landowners with limited notice and narrow avenues for challenge, according to an AFBF analysis.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA; S. 5653), a 417-page bill introduced Sept. 30 by leaders of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources and Environment and Public Works committees, rewrites procedures under NEPA, the Clean Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act, and devotes a full title to electric transmission.

AFBF said it supports modernizing federal permitting but says the package comes up short on energy policy and Clean Water Act provisions.

States have historically sited transmission lines, with state utility commissions reviewing routes and state law governing eminent domain. The Federal Power Act’s Section 216 gives FERC a “backstop” authority it has never used.

BAAJA would activate that dormant power by dropping the corridor requirement and applying a 230 kV threshold, making federal condemnation available to far more projects nationwide, according to the AFBF analysis.

A state that fails to approve a qualifying line within a year would see FERC obligated to take up the permit, the analysis notes. For lines of 345 kV or more, developers could submit applications to FERC and the state at the same time.

The bill mandates a 45-day comment period and instructs FERC to “take into account” what landowners say, but it stops short of requiring direct written notice to individual landowners or assistance with legal or appraisal costs. Court challenges to environmental reviews would have to be filed within 150 days, a sharp reduction from the current six years.

AFBF says transmission expansion will run across considerable farm and ranch land, taking ground out of production, compacting soil, breaking drainage tile, and disrupting livestock and field access. Easement restrictions pass with the land through sale or inheritance.

BAAJA stretches the term of Section 404 permits to 10 years, up from five, but omits Waters of the United States reforms and fails to clarify the agricultural stormwater exemption.

The bill’s environmental review reforms deliver the most for agriculture, excluding USDA farm loans and cost-share projects from historic preservation review. “Congress should build on the bill’s progress while ensuring permitting reform works for the farmers and ranchers whose land it affects,” AFBF concluded.

This article was prepared with the assistance of automated tools and human research and verified by our editorial team.

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