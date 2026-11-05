U.S. turkey production rebounds after two years of losses

After two years of declining turkey production, U.S. growers are finally seeing some improvement. More birds are being raised, demand is holding steady, and prices have climbed considerably from just two years ago. But disease losses and higher feed costs are still taking a toll on the industry.

According to a November 5 American Farm Bureau Federation market analysis by economist Bernt Nelson, U.S. farmers raised an estimated 198.5 million turkeys in 2026, an increase of 5 million birds, or about 3 percent, from last year. It’s the first increase in birds raised since 2023.

Five states: Minnesota, North Carolina, Arkansas, Indiana, and Missouri accounted for roughly 68 percent of the nation’s turkeys.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates project turkey meat production will reach 5.13 billion pounds this year, up 6 percent from 2025. Production is expected to increase again in 2027 to 5.18 billion pounds, although that’s still short of the 5.46 billion pounds produced in 2023.

Turkey prices climb as supplies remain tight

Americans are eating more turkey, and international buyers are purchasing more of it, too. The USDA estimates domestic turkey use will reach 4.7 billion pounds in 2026, up about 4 percent from last year. Exports are expected to reach 461 million pounds, nearly 10 percent above 2025 levels.

Mexico remains the largest foreign market for U.S. turkey, importing nearly 40 times more than Canada, the second-largest customer. Through August, exports to Mexico were up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

Even with production increasing, turkey inventories have continued to shrink. The USDA reported approximately 360 million pounds in cold storage at the end of September, down 4.5 percent from 2025 and nearly 16 percent from 2024.

Those tighter supplies have helped push wholesale prices higher.

The USDA forecasts frozen whole hen turkeys will average $1.76 per pound wholesale in 2026, up 30 percent from last year and nearly 88 percent from the 94-cent average in 2024.

That could change as more birds reach the market. The USDA expects wholesale prices to fall to an average of $1.45 per pound in 2027, an 18 percent decline.

For growers, however, higher turkey prices don’t necessarily mean bigger profits. Much of the industry operates under production contracts, and publicly available farm-level pricing data is limited. Retail turkey prices also depend on grocery promotions and local competition, especially during Thanksgiving.

Disease continues to cost turkey growers

Disease has been one of the biggest reasons turkey production has struggled in recent years, and growers aren’t out of the woods yet.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza remains a concern as migratory birds move across the country. As of October 27, the USDA had reported 25 poultry detections during the month, including seven commercial turkey flocks. More than 250,000 turkeys were affected.

But another disease has been causing problems with far less public attention. Avian metapneumovirus, a contagious respiratory disease, can slow weight gain, reduce feed efficiency, and increase the cost of raising birds.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, the virus became the most frequently reported turkey disease in 2024, affecting an estimated 60 to 80 percent of U.S. turkey flocks. Researchers estimated the disease reduced the industry’s value by $2.88 billion that year and contributed to lower production in both 2024 and 2025.

Unlike avian influenza, which can result in entire flocks being depopulated, avian metapneumovirus can eat away at profitability through slower growth, poorer performance, and additional production expenses. Those losses are particularly costly when feed prices are already climbing.

Farm Bureau estimates it takes 75 to 80 pounds of feed to raise a 38-pound tom turkey, with feed accounting for roughly two-thirds of production costs. The USDA projects corn prices will average $4.70 per bushel, up 13 percent from 2025, while soybean meal is expected to average $340 per ton, a 4.5 percent increase.

When birds take longer to reach market weight, those added feed costs can quickly cut into returns.

Will the recovery hold in 2027?

The outlook for turkey growers is better than it was a year ago, but the industry still has some ground to make up.

The USDA expects another increase in production next year, and demand has been strong enough to absorb much of the additional supply so far. Still, lower projected wholesale prices could put pressure on returns if feed expenses remain elevated.

Disease remains the biggest unknown. Another round of avian influenza losses or continued problems with avian metapneumovirus could quickly erase production gains.

After two difficult years, turkey growers have reason to welcome the rebound. Whether it translates into lasting profitability will depend on how much it costs to raise those additional birds — and how many make it to market.

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