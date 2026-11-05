Farmer optimism rises, but tariff confidence tumbles

American farmers reported a modest improvement in confidence in October, helped by stronger assessments of current financial conditions, even as concerns about trade policy, rising production costs, and the agricultural economy’s long-term outlook continued to weigh on sentiment.

The latest Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer climbed three points from September to 126 in October. The improvement was driven largely by a 16-point increase in the Index of Current Conditions, while the Index of Future Expectations declined two points.

The survey, conducted October 12 to 16 among 400 agricultural producers nationwide, coincided with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s distribution of Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage payments.

Although the timing suggests government assistance may have contributed to improved financial sentiment, researchers cautioned that the survey did not specifically ask producers whether those payments influenced their responses. Farmers also expressed somewhat greater confidence in their financial performance. The Farm Financial Performance Index increased from 90 to 94, while the Farm Capital Investment Index jumped from 39 to 55, reaching its highest level in nearly a year.

However, the improvement in investment sentiment comes with an important qualification. Just 20 percent of surveyed producers said now is a good time to make large investments in farm machinery and buildings. The results suggest farmers may be feeling less financial pressure in the short term without necessarily having the confidence to commit to major purchases or expansion.

Farm finances show signs of strain

Despite the improvement in October’s overall sentiment, responses to questions about financial resilience suggest some producers are becoming less confident in their ability to withstand economic disruptions.

Among respondents, 62 percent agreed or strongly agreed that their farm balance sheets were strong, while 60 percent reported having a solid working capital position.

Those figures indicate that a majority of surveyed producers still consider their operations financially stable. However, they also represent a notable change from earlier in the year.

In January 2026, 75 percent of respondents reported having strong balance sheets, compared with 62 percent in October.

That 13-percentage-point decline suggests financial confidence has weakened over the course of the year, even as the latest monthly barometer showed improvement. High input costs remained the leading concern among producers, reinforcing the challenges farmers face in maintaining profitability amid continued pressure on operating expenses.

Farmers also became somewhat less optimistic about farmland values, although expectations remained relatively positive over the longer term.

The Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index slipped one point to 125, while the Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index declined six points to 162.

Survey respondents identified alternative investments, interest rates, and inflation as the three factors having the greatest influence on farmland values. The results suggest that although producers continue to view farmland as a valuable long-term asset, broader economic conditions are influencing expectations about future appreciation.

Support for tariffs drops sharply

One of the more significant findings in October’s survey was a decline in producer confidence that increased U.S. tariffs would benefit agriculture over the long term.

Previous Purdue surveys found that between 49 percent and 70 percent of respondents believed greater use of tariffs would ultimately strengthen the agricultural economy. In October, that share dropped to just 35 percent.

The decline suggests growing skepticism among surveyed farmers about the long-term benefits of trade restrictions, particularly as agricultural producers continue to navigate uncertainty surrounding export markets and international trade relationships.

Confidence in the country’s overall direction also remained subdued. Fewer than half of respondents, 48 percent, said the United States was headed in the “right direction.” It marked the second consecutive month below the 60 percent average recorded between July 2025 and June 2026.

“While producers saw some relief this month due to government program support, many remain uncertain about how future policy decisions could affect agriculture,” said Michael Langemeier, the barometer’s principal investigator and director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture. “Responses to our policy questions suggest that concerns about trade policy and the country’s broader direction are shaping how producers view agriculture’s long-term prospects.”

The October results point to a divide between farmers’ assessments of their immediate financial circumstances and their expectations for the future.

While government payments and improved financial conditions may have provided some short-term relief, producers remain cautious about capital investments, increasingly concerned about their balance sheets, and less convinced that current trade policies will strengthen agriculture over time.

For now, the modest improvement in farmer sentiment appears to be driven more by current financial conditions than by renewed confidence in the industry’s longer-term economic outlook.

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