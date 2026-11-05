Research cites antibiotic pollution as overlooked threat to honeybees

New research published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association is pointing the finger at environmental antibiotic pollution from agricultural sources as a significant — and largely overlooked — threat to honeybee health.

The primary source of exposure in honeybees is the direct use of antibiotic compounds in agriculture or within hives, but activities such as antibiotic overuse, wastewater discharge, manure application and agricultural runoff may represent an even broader source of antibiotic contamination, the researchers said. Residues in agricultural fields create environmental reservoirs of antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance in soil, water, and air, which may then expose honeybees while they forage on flowering plants.

While the use of antibiotics in livestock has declined significantly since 2011, it is largely recognized that antibiotics are used on meat and dairy animals more than they are used on humans. And, even before honeybee health came into the picture, this was a concern for many.

Overusing antibiotics in livestock increases the risk of disease in animals and humans in several ways. First, antibiotics are often used as a cheap substitute for basic animal welfare practices, such as giving animals enough space, keeping their living environments clean, and ensuring that barns are well-ventilated. A failure to maintain hygienic conditions on farms increases the risk of disease for both livestock and humans.

The overuse of antibiotics can also increase the risk of bacteria that are resistant to treatment. That threatens the health of the animals but can also be a risk for humans for crossover diseases — diseases that also occur in humans, and we can treat with antibiotics. Finally, humans can be exposed to resistant pathogens by eating contaminated meat and dairy products.

“Climate change, habitat loss, parasites, pesticides, and poor nutrition are established pollinator threats, whereas environmental antibiotic pollution remains poorly understood,” said paper. “Antibiotic exposure may independently affect bees or interact with these stressors, potentially compounding adverse health effects.”

The article was authored by Laura Huber, Kiranmayee Bhimavarapu, Alinne L.R. Santana-Pereira, and Stuart B. Price of Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Geoffrey R. Williams and Madison Cooley of Auburn’s College of Agriculture, and Andrew J. Price of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Soil Dynamics Laboratory in Auburn.

“Honeybees interact with soil, water, flowers, plant-associated microbiota, livestock-impacted landscapes, and urban environments before transporting microorganisms and environmental contaminants back to the colony, where they may influence colony health and contaminate bee-derived food products consumed by humans,” the researchers wrote. Direct antibiotic exposure in honeybees has been studied, they noted, but the effects of indirect environmental exposure are still largely unknown.

Insects pollinate 75 percent of all cultivated crops, and honeybees stand out as the leading pollinator among them, providing 80 percent of global agricultural pollination services, the authors wrote. As key providers of pollination services, honeybees “link environmental, animal, and human health,” they said.

Reviewing existing studies and scientific literature, the researchers pointed to a central knowledge gap: how little is known about these indirect routes of environmental exposure. They called for broad new research and mitigation efforts, including reduced use of non-critical antibiotics across livestock systems and new options for controlling diseases in hives.

Based upon their review of existing studies and scientific literature, the researchers said the “key knowledge gap highlighted is the limited understanding of these indirect environmental exposure pathways and their impacts on honeybee health.”

This article was prepared with the assistance of automated tools and human research and verified by our editorial team.

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