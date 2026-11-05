New Mexico screwworm cases triple as restrictions expand

New World screwworm cases in New Mexico have tripled in recent days, prompting state agriculture officials to expand infested zones across much of southern New Mexico and impose additional animal movement requirements. Meanwhile, Texas has implemented restrictions in portions of 14 counties as the parasitic pest continues to threaten livestock, horses, pets, and wildlife throughout the Southwest.

Federal agriculture officials identified 20 new cases across six New Mexico counties, bringing the state’s total to 30 since June. The latest detections span Doña Ana, Grant, Luna, Otero, Hidalgo, and Catron counties, including the first confirmed case in Catron County, discovered in a cow on Saturday.

The increase represents a significant expansion of the outbreak, both geographically and in the number of animals affected. Across New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified 99 animal infestations since the pest returned to the United States earlier this year.

New Mexico expands infested zones to entire counties

In response to the growing number of detections, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture has transitioned from individual infested zones surrounding confirmed cases to broader regional designations, largely following county boundaries.

Previously, infested zones extended at least 12.4 miles around confirmed detections. The new approach encompasses all of Doña Ana, Grant, Hidalgo, Luna, and Otero counties, along with portions of Catron, Chaves, Sierra, and Lincoln counties, according to the November 3 map reported by Searchlight New Mexico.

The expanded designations are intended to improve surveillance, simplify compliance for animal owners, and reduce the likelihood of additional spread.

“As we work to protect animal health and raise awareness of New World screwworm in the state, we are also working to reduce confusion,” New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte said in a statement. “The new regional zone maps should help people determine whether they are in an area where moving their animals will require an inspection.”

For livestock producers and horse owners, however, the changes introduce additional considerations when transporting animals for sales, competitions, breeding, veterinary appointments, and other activities.

Animals moving out of designated infested zones must undergo inspection and meet applicable movement requirements. Depending on the destination, additional documentation, treatment, or restrictions may apply.

In Otero County, which is now entirely within the infested zone, local veterinary guidance indicates that animal owners must obtain a movement permit within five days of anticipated travel when moving animals outside the county, whether to another New Mexico county or across state lines.

The movement permit is separate from any certificate of veterinary inspection required for interstate transportation or participation in an event.

Veterinarians must have the animals’ exact origin and destination to complete the permitting process and conduct the necessary inspection. Requirements may also differ by destination, and some states have prohibited certain animal movements originating in New Mexico.

Because the restrictions are changing as additional cases are identified, producers and animal owners are encouraged to contact their veterinarians well ahead of scheduled travel and consult the state’s official information website.

Texas restricts animal movement in 14 counties

New Mexico is not alone in tightening animal movement requirements. The Texas Animal Health Commission has issued executive director orders restricting the movement of warm-blooded animals from designated infested zones in portions of 14 counties.

Affected counties include Brewster, Crockett, Edwards, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio, Schleicher, Starr, Sutton, Terrell, Val Verde, and Zapata. Under the orders, livestock, horses, pets, and other warm-blooded animals within designated zones cannot leave without prior authorization.

Owners must arrange inspections through the Texas Animal Health Commission or an authorized inspector before transporting animals out of restricted areas. Inspections include verifying animal identification, evaluating animals for possible infestations, and confirming or administering appropriate preventive treatment.

An official movement certificate must accompany animals leaving the restricted zones.

The restrictions add another layer of logistical challenges for ranchers and other animal owners who routinely transport animals across county and state lines.

The New Mexico Department of Health also issued an October 26 alert to healthcare providers, encouraging vigilance for potential human infestations. Although humans can be affected, cases are rare, and no domestically acquired human infestations had been identified in the United States as of the November 4 report.

“While human cases are rare, it is critical that healthcare providers be vigilant to assure early detection, prompt treatment, and immediate public health reporting,” the department stated.

Sterile fly releases remain central to containment

State and federal agencies are continuing surveillance and eradication efforts using the sterile insect technique, a method that helped eliminate established New World screwworm populations from the United States decades ago.

The approach involves releasing large numbers of sterilized male flies into affected areas. When wild females mate with sterile males, their eggs do not develop, reducing the reproductive capacity of the population over time.

Ground and aerial releases are being used alongside animal inspections, movement restrictions, and increased monitoring.

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