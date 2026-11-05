Fix Our Forests Act aims to reduce wildfire risks for ranches

DAILY Bites

The bipartisan bill aims to reduce wildfire risks through improved forest management and fuel reduction.

The legislation recognizes livestock grazing as a tool to help manage vegetation on public lands.

Farm Bureau is urging Congress to advance the bill before year’s end to protect farms, ranches, and rural communities.

DAILY Discussion

Wildfires have burned more than 9 million acres across the United States in 2026, destroying grazing lands, displacing livestock, and leaving rural communities facing costly recovery efforts. Now, agricultural advocates are urging Congress to advance bipartisan legislation intended to improve forest management and reduce the risk of destructive fires.

The Fix Our Forests Act promises to expand federal forest restoration efforts, streamline certain environmental reviews, and strengthen partnerships with states, counties, and tribes. The legislation also recognizes livestock grazing as a tool for managing vegetation and reducing wildfire fuel loads on public lands.

The American Farm Bureau Federation is calling for congressional action before the end of the year, arguing that active forest management is essential to protecting agricultural operations, watersheds, and rural economies.

“It’s a bipartisan effort to speed up the work of thinning our overgrown forests and clearing out dead fuel before a fire starts, not after, which benefits rural communities and, frankly, everybody,” said Shelby Hagenauer, senior director of government affairs for the American Farm Bureau Federation, in a Nov. 3 Newsline report.

Wildfires leave lasting damage for ranchers

According to a Nov. 2 Farm Bureau analysis, more than 65,000 wildfires had burned over 9 million acres nationwide through late October.

Among the largest was the Big Grass Fire along the Oregon-Idaho border, which burned nearly 580,000 acres, much of it grazing land. Fires in Utah affected grazing areas supporting more than 22,000 head of livestock, while fires across Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, and Oklahoma burned more than a million acres of public and private land, displacing tens of thousands of cattle.

For ranchers, the financial consequences extend well beyond the flames. Burned pastures can leave producers scrambling to find replacement forage, purchase additional feed, repair fences, and relocate livestock. Federal grazing allotments may also remain unavailable while vegetation recovers, potentially creating years of additional expenses.

Wildfire damage can also threaten agricultural water supplies.

Intense fires can alter soil conditions, reducing the ground’s ability to absorb rainfall. When heavy precipitation follows, runoff can carry ash, sediment, and debris into rivers, reservoirs, and irrigation infrastructure, increasing treatment costs and potentially reducing available water supplies.

Farm Bureau pointed to the 2024 wildfires around Ruidoso, New Mexico, as an example of how those impacts can continue long after the original disaster. Heavy rainfall in 2025 sent floodwaters through previously burned areas, contributing to deadly flooding and extensive property damage.

What would the Fix Our Forests Act change?

The legislation focuses on increasing the pace and scale of forest management projects, particularly in areas facing elevated wildfire risks, insect infestations, and disease.

The U.S. Forest Service manages more than 193 million acres of forests and grasslands. Agency estimates indicate that nearly half of those lands face some combination of elevated wildfire hazards, insect or disease impacts, or restoration needs.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees nearly 60 million additional acres of forested land, primarily in the western United States. Provisions in the House and Senate versions of the Fix Our Forests Act would seek to reduce administrative delays for certain forest restoration projects, expand collaborative management programs, and improve protections for watersheds. The legislation would also strengthen programs such as Good Neighbor Authority and Stewardship Contracting, which allow federal agencies to work with state, local, tribal, and private partners on forest management projects.

For livestock producers, one significant provision is the recognition of grazing as part of wildfire prevention and recovery strategies.

“It includes livestock grazing and ranchers as part of the solution on public lands, both before and after wildfire, to reduce those fuels on the landscape that can really fuel the fire,” Hagenauer said. “It reduces unnecessary delays for projects that address wildfire risk, hazardous fuels, insects, and disease, and it really improves programs that help protect watersheds.”

Targeted grazing can help reduce grasses and other fine fuels that contribute to wildfire spread, although its effectiveness depends on vegetation, weather, terrain, and how grazing is managed. Forest thinning and prescribed burning are additional tools used to address hazardous fuel accumulations.

The proposal’s emphasis on faster project approvals also raises questions about how federal agencies will balance accelerated forest treatments with environmental review, wildlife habitat protection, and public oversight. Reducing procedural delays does not necessarily guarantee that projects will receive sufficient funding or personnel to move forward.

The House passed its version of the Fix Our Forests Act, H.R. 471, in January 2025. The Senate Agriculture Committee approved a separate version, S. 1462, in October 2025, but the Senate legislation still awaits consideration by the full chamber. The two proposals share similar objectives but contain differences that lawmakers would need to resolve before a final bill could become law.

A recently released Congressional Budget Office estimate provides additional insight into the Senate proposal’s financial implications. According to the Oct. 29 estimate, the legislation would increase direct federal spending by approximately $27 million over the 2027-2036 period. However, the bill would also authorize $1.14 billion in additional funding for forest restoration and watershed protection programs, with projected spending of approximately $1.05 billion if Congress appropriates the funds.

That includes $640 million in authorized funding for the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program, $450 million for the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership, and $50 million for the Source Water Protection Program.

The legislation would also establish a White Oak Initiative using existing Natural Resources Conservation Service funding to help producers manage wildfire risks and restore forest ecosystems.

Importantly, authorizing those expenditures would not automatically make the money available. Congress would still need to approve funding through the appropriations process. Farm Bureau maintains that expanding active forest management is necessary to reduce the economic and environmental consequences of wildfires, particularly in areas where agricultural operations border federally managed lands.

The organization also supports increasing timber harvesting as part of broader forest management efforts. A federal strategy announced following a 2025 executive order aims to increase annual timber production to 4 billion board feet by fiscal year 2028, compared with roughly 3 billion board feet annually from 2014 through 2023. Whether those goals can be achieved will depend on federal agency capacity, funding, environmental requirements, and the availability of contractors to carry out restoration work.

For agricultural producers, the immediate concern remains protecting the land, livestock, and water resources their operations depend on. The American Farm Bureau Federation is encouraging farmers and ranchers to contact their senators as lawmakers consider the legislation. With the end of the congressional session approaching, the Senate’s next steps will determine whether the proposal advances this year or remains unfinished.

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