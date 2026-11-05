USDA presses judge to lift the stay blocking 2,600 relocations

According to reporting from the Government Executive website, the Trump administration has asked a federal judge to end the temporary stay that is halting the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plans to relocate employees. Attorneys argue the order prevents the department from filling critical vacancies in wildfire management, avalanche mitigation, and research.

In a filing submitted recently to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Justice Department attorneys said an Oct. 13 stay blocking the department’s relocations “significantly hinders USDA’s operations across the board.” The order grew out of a lawsuit brought by labor unions, nonprofits, and local governments. They contend the relocation plans conceal an effort to shrink the workforce and sidestep the reorganization guardrails lawmakers wrote into the latest spending package.

Under the second Trump term, the USDA said it intends to move roughly 2,600 employees. The hold bars the department from issuing or enforcing relocation letters and other reassignment directives. It does not block moves among offices within the Washington, D.C., region.

In a declaration to the court, Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said the order adds hurdles to the 2,500 voluntary reassignments the agency carries out annually. He noted the agency has 25 unfilled slots for fire management officers and assistant fire management officers.

“Without the ability to fill these positions beyond the commuting area, the stability of the oversight and leadership structure for wildland firefighting is at risk,” Schultz wrote, according to Government Executive.

The agency also wants to staff 10 director posts among its 14 avalanche centers across the Western United States. Schultz wrote that leadership from those 10 center leads “will likely not be in place for this year’s avalanche season.”

Scott Hutchins, under secretary for research, education, and economics, told the court that holding up the closure of the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center in Maryland forces the Agricultural Research Service to keep funding a “dilapidated campus.” About 30 employees, he said, “are at risk of discontinued employment” if they cannot relocate.

Judge Vince Chhabria previously told DOJ attorneys he would not stay a preliminary injunction. The attorneys now argue the new evidence “tilts the balance of the stay factors in Defendants’ favor.”

USDA agencies saw major staffing losses when it relocated hundreds of D.C.-based employees to Missouri under the first Trump administration — a much smaller-scale plan than what is now being proposed. The Government Accountability Office found a wide swath of employees chose to quit rather than relocate back in 2019.

This article was prepared with the assistance of automated tools and human research and verified by our editorial team.

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