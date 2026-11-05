Precision ag is at heart of $619K North Dakota crop insurance fraud case

Two North Dakota farmers face federal charges after prosecutors said they hid harvest records from insurance adjusters to claim losses that never occurred — and the precision technology in their machines is a major reason that authorities zeroed in on them.

A federal grand jury returned charges against farmers Daniel Scott Flaten and Derek Scott Flaten, who each face a single conspiracy count tied to false statements that influenced the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation. The indictment, which just recently unsealed, is dated October 8 and was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota. The pair also face counts of making false statements.

According to the indictment, prosecutors allege the scheme operated from roughly January 2021 through January 31, 2023, and that the Flatens collected about $619,130 in payments they were not owed across three crop insurance policies,. The government paid an additional $103,966 in subsidies tied to those policies, the filing says. The indictment separately notes the pair are believed to have taken in close to $15 million in payments, subsidies, and disaster aid between 2016 and 2025, though it does not allege all of those payments were improper.

According to the indictment, Daniel Flaten reported losses that never happened on his corn and soybeans while routing part of his corn to grain elevators under Derek Flaten’s name and saying it came from Derek’s fields. That reduced Daniel’s reported production, backing assertions that drought or other natural conditions had cut his yields. Grain credited to Derek Flaten or to other family members inflated those farmers’ production histories, which can raise per-acre coverage in later years, the indictment said.

The precision-farming equipment they were using told a different story, however. The indictment says that for 2021 corn in Cass County, Daniel Flaten certified 67 to 90 bushels an acre on four units while the equipment logged 116 to 144. For the 2022 crop, he reported 72 to 115 bushels an acre on five units, while the records showed 120 to 171, according to the indictment. Two adjusters from one insurer questioned reported yields far below area averages, but the insurers accepted the certifications and paid, the indictment said.

The indictment lists indemnity payments that include $279,948 for his 2021 Cass County corn, plus about $182,391 for the 2022 crop, along with $23,563 in federal disaster assistance. It also alleged he certified his 2022 corn was in the ground before June 1, when the actual planting ran from June 4 to June 15.

Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of proceeds from the alleged violations. The Flatens nor their legal team have spoken publicly about the case.

This article was prepared with the assistance of automated tools and human research and verified by our editorial team.

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